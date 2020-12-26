‘Break the Gram’: Cyn Santana’s Latest Sexy Snapshot Has Fans Salivating

Cyn Santana‘s fans were left wanting more on Dec. 23 after the “Love and Hip Hop” star uploaded a tantalizing image of herself in one-piece cutout lingerie.

The singer donned her ensemble with a full face, tan gloves, and matching thigh-high heels as she seductively crouched for the camera. She captioned the post, “I could make you feel again if you let me 🦋.” Many followers exulted over the sultry look.

Cyn Santana’s fans cause a frenzy over the star’s sultry look. @cynsantana/Instagram

“Cynnn absolutely stunninggg you leave me speechless every time.”

“This is giving me 70s/80s album cover 😍😍”

“Break the GRAM 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“Your caption gave me the shivers, but in a good way!!😌”

“Cyn acting up❤️👀”

As others were mesmerized by the 28-year-old’s shot, a couple of fans commented on Santana’s curly hair. One mentioned how the reality star doesn’t wear her natural tresses often. “I don’t I’ve ever seen your hair curly! Either way doesn’t matter. You’re so pretty 🔥💕.”

Another praised her curly mane. “Come on natural hair!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Earlier this year the “LHH” star stunned fans when she posted a rare video showcasing her voluminous hair. In the recording, the model was seen singing along to New Edition’s “Candy Girl” while shouting in relief because she could scratch her scalp without the tension of a wig or weave. She said, “Ooo, It feels so good to scratch. F–k these wigs.”

Although Santana enjoyed the freedom of not wearing extensions, she admitted in response to her “f–k these wigs” commentary that she wears these bundles as a protective style. She said in the now-deleted post, “Well not really they’re helping my hair grow.” The mother of one also asked fans for hair tips to help her curly tresses flourish during the ongoing pandemic.

In 2017, during a VH1 interview, Santana revealed that sporting different looks regarding wigs increased hair growth and kept things spicy with her then-beau Joe Budden. She said the many wigs, purchased for any occasion, were tried on at night so they “can be taken off.”