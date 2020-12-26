‘As Long as You Are Happy’: Cynthia Bailey Knows She’s ‘Not the Best Dancer,’ But That’s Not Stopping Her from Trying In Latest Video

**’When the Edible Hits’: Cynthia Bailey Knows She’s ‘Not the Best Dancer,’ but That’s Not Stopping Her from Trying

Cynthia Bailey is letting the holiday spirit move her to dance like no one is watching on a social platform where everyone does nothing but watch.

Cynthia Bailey was spotted showing off her holiday dance moves. Photo: @cynthiabailey/Instagram

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member moved her body to the sounds of “Ludacrismas” in front of her white-silver-and-gold Christmas tree while rocking a sparkly black mini dress, large gold hoops, a Santa hat, and a big grin.

The 53-year-old model isn’t in denial about her skills, however, admitting that she’s “not the best dancer.”

“‘Not the best dancer but dancing always makes me happy!’🖐🏾💃🏽🖐🏾@ludacris #happyholidays #hiphopchristmas,” she captioned the video, which received more than 120,000 likes.

Bailey’s man, Fox Sports analyst Mike Hill, loved her moves and wasn’t ashamed to let his wife know it, commenting “You better get it, girl!!! ❤️❤️❤️” on her video. Her fellow “RHOA” co-star Drew Sidora also left some kind words after watching Bailey feel the beat, writing “This just made me so happy❤️You betta 🔥🔥🔥.”

The current 13th season of “RHOA” is Sidora’s first on the show, and Bailey is already a fan of the singer/actress and her conflict resolution skills. “She’s awesome,” she told People when asked of her feelings on Drew’s addition to the cast. “Like any friendship, we have a moment or two, but kudos to her that we were both woman enough to have a conversation and get past it. I think she’s a great addition to the show.”

Seeing Bailey creating her own cheerful choreography received mixed reactions from fans, ranging from entertained to embarrassed.

“When the edible hits and your jam comes on 💀🔥🔥🔥,” one fan joked.

“PLEASE STOP,” another begged.

“I see you had a couple peach Seagrams 😩🤣,” clowned a third.

“You not by yourself @cynthiabailey me too 😂😂,” a fourth commiserated. “But it’s okay as long as you are happy and enjoying yourself that all that matters.”

“@cynthiabailey you did alright 😂😂😂 I love it,” someone else commented.

Fans can keep up Cynthia as she continues to live her best life during the current season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.