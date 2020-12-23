‘No Filter, No Edit’: Diddy Shares Stunning Photo of His 80-Year-Old Mother for Her Birthday

Sean “Diddy” Combs wants everyone to know that not only does he love his mother more than words can express, but he’s also got some exceptional genes.

(L-R): Janice Combs and her son Diddy Photo: @diddy/Instagram

The 51-year-old took to Instagram to wish his mother, Janice Combs, a very happy 80th birthday in a heartfelt, unfiltered post, applauding her many amazing personality traits and calling her ‘the best mother in the world.’

“I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!” he exclaimed. “Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ❤️… and this is actually her at 80 … no filter … no edit 🖤!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS ❤️”

Diddy also shared a video message for his mother, a former teacher and model in his Instagram Stories. “Today my mother turns 80-years-old. Now that’s, that’s my hero right there. Ain’t nobody like your momma. I give all thanks and glory to God for my mother.”

The entrepreneur and mogul honored his matriarch by gifting her with $1 million first, in order to “set the tone” before surprising her with her very own blue Bentley with “peanut butter guts.”

In his video message, Diddy went on to explain that the day is three times as special to him because his now 14-year-old twins, D’Lila and Jessie, share his mother’s birthday. “Apart from the moon and the stars aligning…This is the craziest thing. My twins, Jessie and D’Lila, it’s they birthday too! So you know we going up today.” He closed his statement by thanking God for his family and called himself “the luckiest guy in the world.”

Diddy had more than a few famous friends drop by his comments section to wish his mother well on her big day, including another famous mama, Tina Lawson, rapper French Montana, fellow producer Dallas Austin, model Naomi Campbell and his former sidekick Fonzworth Bentley.

Diddy’s mother Janice Combs strikes a pose for her 80th birthday. Photo: @diddy/Instagram

The Bad Boy founder’s fans couldn’t get over how goodt Mama Combs looks in the image either.

“Wait this woman here is 80? No way.. but happy birthday beautiful fly looking Queen!”

“She looks amazing!!! Happy Birthday!!!! 😍😍😍”

“80 where?? 😍😍”

“AMAZING #MAMACOMBS Nothing Like a Mother’s Love ❤️”

“BLACK 👏🏾 DON’T 👏🏾 CRACK 👏🏾…she looks not a day over 50!”

Diddy also expressed his unconditional love for his mother by naming one of his many businesses after her: Janice Combs Management, his company that manages over 1,500 copyrights for artists and music writers.