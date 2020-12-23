‘Black Women Loving and Supporting One Another’: Tamar Braxton Thanks Taraji P. Henson for Creating a ‘Safe Place’ for Her to Share Her Story

Tamar Braxton penned a message to actress Taraji P. Henson on Dec. 21, thanking her for “creating a safe place” to open up about her purported suicide attempt during the summer. The “Love and War” singer was a guest on Henson’s Facebook Watch show “Peace of Mind With Taraji P. Henson,” last week.

Braxton said as she shared a snapshot of the pair sharing a hug, “Dear Taraji, Thank you. Thank you for not only having me on your show but creating a safe place to tell parts of my story so others can see the signs that I didn’t see. I was so jacked up back then, that I had no idea that It was ok to feel. You have to feel So you can heal.”

The 43-year-old also expressed how she initially felt that people would judge her for sharing her struggles on yet another platform but further explained that Henson’s nurturing stance silenced those thoughts.

“Many may see this interview and think ‘🙄here comes Tamar again.’ But that’s not what you saw. You said, ‘I can’t wait to see her so I can hug her.’ 😊You and Traci prayed for me. And cared for me and most of all SAW me.” Braxton added she was “so broken” during the summer that she was unsure what area to fix.

The mother of one told Henson that she was “proud” to be part of the show that was created to inform others about the importance of mental health. She finished the message by thanking the “Empire” star for her inner “peace.”

“Thank you for this #peaceofmind. I love you, my sister ❤️.” Although Henson has yet to comment on the post, droves of fans pointed out how empowering it was to see women supporting each other.



Tamar Braxton and Taraji P. Henson sharing a hug on Henson’s new show. @tamarbraxton/Instagram

“Black women supporting and loving each other ❤️❤️❤️ love to see it ✨”

“This really made me get choked up, seeing women be genuine about wanting to help you to heal. Most folks these days just want to be in your business🙄”

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ Black Women Helping Each Other Genuinely 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾🤲🏾”

“This picture says it all. 🖤🖤”

Tamar Braxton. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

Days after the interview aired, the former reality star took to Twitter to clarify her comments on how her son Logan Herbert was the factor behind her decision to supposedly attempt suicide in July. Braxton said in a now-deleted tweet that her issues with We TV were the contributing factors.

“Excuse me… once again wetv has taken themselves out of the headlines. It wasn’t my son per say, it was what was continuously aired on that network that was effecting my son and reputation. They WOULD NOT terminate working together after I told them it was killing me. Periodt.”

She added in an additional post that the toxic work environment was another problem. “We are not going to continue with the narrative that ‘Tamar is crazy’ let’s not forget the toxic work environment, being underpaid, overworked, and the angry black woman syndrome, stealing the rights to the show that I created issues with wetv. I don’t know why that was left out.”

Braxton claimed her son is the best thing that has happened to her and that the production company almost ruined their relationship. She insinuated that even months after breaking ties with the company We TV hasn’t let her go and has tried to prevent her from sharing her story.

“And to this day.. they STILL are trying to strong-arm me into signing over EVERYTHING…even my right to tell my entire story and what they have done. They lied and told y’all that we were parting ways.. but left out that ‘if she walks away quietly’ with NOTHING!! f–k @wetv.”