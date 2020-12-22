Tennessee Man Admits to Police He Reportedly Threatened to Hang a Black Woman In Grocery Store Parking Lot

A Tennessee man was charged with Civil Rights intimidation after he threatened to hang a Black woman during a parking lot dispute in Shelby County last week,

Clinton Jeffries, 52, admitted to Memphis police that he had hurled a racial slur at a Black woman after she left a shopping cart in a parking space he wanted outside of a Kroger store on Wednesday.

Police responded to reports of intimidation from a woman who said she was trying to leave the parking lot when a man started yelling at her.

Jeffries boxed the woman in with his car, rolled his window down and called her the N-word before telling her he would “hang her from a tree,” according to police reports.

The woman left after Jeffries moved his car out of the way, but noticed he was following her as she drove to work.

After Jeffries followed the woman into her workplace and threatened to “cut your neck off,” if she took his spot again.

Clinton Jeffries was charged with simple assault and civil rights intimidation after threatening to hang a Black woman in a grocery store parking lot. (Photo: Shelby County Jail)

According to the police report, the woman “was placed in fear of her life from the anger that was displayed toward her.” She said the attack “came out of nowhere.’

The police report also said officers who responded to the scene were followed by Jeffries. The woman identified Jeffries out of a six-photo lineup, and he turned himself in. When he was interviewed Thursday, he waived his Miranda rights and admitted to threatening to hang the woman and to calling her a racial slur, police said.

Jeffries was booked Friday and has been charged with civil rights intimidation and simple assault. He has been released on his own recognizance.

Raw Story reported that Jeffries is an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, and regularly shares pro-Trump content and memes on Facebook. He has also shared content from prominent Black Trump supporters including Kanye West and Herschel Walker.