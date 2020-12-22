‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Gets Big Chop, Is Compared to Toni Braxton, Halle Berry, and Tamron Hall: “Yep It’s All Gone’

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams now has a short pixie hairstyle.

The reality star debuted her new look on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 20, and she’s being compared to stars like Toni Braxton, Halle Berry and Tamron Hall.

“Yep it’s all gone #BIGCHOP,” Williams, 39, captioned the post.

Porsha Williams debuts short hairstyle. @porsha4real/Instagram

“Loooooove❤️,” her cast mate Drew Sidora commented.

Wiliams’s sister Lauren wrote, “YOU DID IT!!!!!!!😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

“Talkin bout u bald! U look good! U gotta whole Toni Braxton head full!!!!” she added.

One fan commented, “Tamron Hall vibes 🔥💕.”

“cmon Halle!!!😍😍😍😍,” another person said.

Williams has been documenting her hair growth journey this year, so her short style may come as a surprise for some fans.

Porsha Williams shows off new hairstyle. @porsha4real/Instagram

In June, she posted a behind-the-scenes video that showed off her natural hair before she got her wig from her line Go Naked Hair installed.

The mom of one was in full glam, and her hair was braided down for installation.

“When you in the middle of your @gonakedhair photo shoot waiting on your wig to be curled lol #StayTuned,” she captioned the clip.

The reality star also posted a picture on her Instagram Story that showed her hair outside of the cornrows in a ponytail.

“My secret treatment is really helping with my #HairGrowth !” Williams wrote.

Later in July, she again posted a video clip captured by her hairstylist Tanisha Bullock, who was about to trim her hair.

Williams swung her mid-back tresses back and forth as Bullock told her, “Your hair is crazy long.”

“I guess minding your business does pay off lol Hair just flourishing😂🔥 ,” the “RHOA” star captioned the video.

She once again teased a hair care line by adding, “Thanks to my lil secret concoction” along with “#StayTuned.”

Williams has yet to confirm whether her new big chop signals she is creating a hair care line.