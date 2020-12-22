‘I Just Know She Flipped Those Chairs As Soon As the Video Ended’: Nicole Ari Parker’s New Video Derailed By Family Distractions

Actress Nicole Ari Parker’s cameo announcement on Dec. 16 was met with few interruptions by her husband, actor Boris Kodjoe, and their 14-year-old son Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe.

At the beginning of the recording, Nicole told Boris, who was placing a phone call at the time, that he was in her frame. Shortly after, Nicolas, nicknamed Nico, steps into the “Brown Sugar” actress’s shot and says he’s “heading out.” He later returns in the middle of Nicole’s announcement to ask her where his jacket was after his father instructed him to wear one.

Nicole Ari Parker screenshot/Instagram @nicoleariparker

As the distractions carried on, Nicole said she joined the app to do “shoutouts, pep talks, happy birthday wishes, get well soons, congratulations and all the above.”

She also told fans to call and request a message through the app as Boris hands her their dog. The actress captioned the post, “Don’t give up… don’t ever give up.”

Cameo is an app where users pay celebrities for customized shoutout videos they can share on their social media platforms.

Although many fans felt for Nicole, the majority of them found the video to be entertaining.

“😭 I just know she flipped those chairs as soon as the video ended”

“THE desperation in “ please call me.. bye” cramped my upper rib just above my abs!😩😩😩😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭😭”

“They refuse to let you be great 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

“The way she stayed so calm is goals cause I would’ve went tf off 😂😂😂😂”

“When you ask everyone do they need anything before your video call and the response is ‘we’re good’ 😹😹😹”

Hours before, Boris shared that he also has joined the Cameo app alongside his wife. In the caption, the “Station 19” actor jokingly expressed how he thought the company’s name meant a known celebrity making an appearance. “I thought cameo meant appearance. 🤷🏾‍♂️ My bad. I’ll still jump outta the cake 🧁 tho. Call us. 📞”