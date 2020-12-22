‘Candiace Should Be a Brand Ambassador for Kleenex’: ‘RHOP’ Fans Aren’t Buying Candiace Dillard’s Tearful Explanation of Fight with Monique Samuels

Candiace Dillard’s teary account of her physical altercation last year with Monique Samuels had fans scratching their heads after they observed Dillard’s demeanor during part 2 of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” season 5 reunion with host Andy Cohen.

In the Dec. 20 clip, the reality star said she received the footage of the fracas in November 2019.

“I got the footage in November when it was subpoenaed. I didn’t watch it until February,” Dillard said. When asked about her reaction to the scene, she tearfully responded that she didn’t want to talk about it. But when told by Cohen she had to answer, she said, “I couldn’t watch it, I didn’t watch it for however many months because I didn’t want to see myself that way. I didn’t want to see me fighting with someone who I thought was my friend.”

Dillard also mentioned the incident still has her “f—ked up.” During the same episode, her “RHOP” co-star Gizelle Bryant elaborated on why this experience has been so traumatizing for the 34-year-old.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Candiace,” Bryant told Cohen. “Just get over it, girl. Why aren’t you over this? What are you still crying? That has bothered me because I’m like, it’s not for us to judge when she gets over her mental and emotional journey of having her head banged up. It’s just unfair,” Bryant said when addressing the social media comments about the fight.

Dillard claimed that what made the issue worse was that Samuels knew Dillard wasn’t the aggressor during the altercation but allowed that narrative to play out on social media and blogs. Because of that, many people said Dillard deserved what happened to her.

Samuels responded to accusations by saying, “I don’t understand how she developed those narratives in her head because she’s actually making it worse for herself. I’m not sitting at home, wanting for her life to be ruined.” Many “RHOP” fans shaded Dillard because they felt she wasn’t sincere, given her melodramatic reactions.

Monique Samuels (left), Candiace Dillard (right). (Photos: @mrsmoniquesamuels/Instagram, @candeegal09/Instagram)

“If I have to see her dab that napkin in her eyeball one more time 🙄🙄🙄”

“Unpopular opinion: Candiace is not traumatized. She’s just embarrassed….”

“At this point, Candiace should be a brand ambassador for Kleenex for her crying, and göt 2b glue for her wig getting pulled.”

“Girllllllllll😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 honestly sick of her ass always crying damn. She pops off way too much to be a f—ing cry baby”

“The fact that she said ‘I don’t wanna talk about it’ after taking subliminal shots all night proves she acting her ass off! She is phony AF!”

Despite the general opinion, others held both women accountable for what transpired. One pointed to how the case was dismissed last year. “At the end of the day, the courts saw the footage and decided to throw the case out! They are the nonbiased opinion in the matter, and they chose not to prosecute! Candice should learn to shut the f–k up!”

Another mentioned how the reunion host shouldn’t have picked a side, knowing both parties were at fault. “Andy catering to her for? Tryin to make Monique look like the bad guy. They both grown and both at fault. Everytime Candiace cry🙄”

An Instagram user commented on how Samuels and Dillard need to admit their wrongdoings. “Girl we are tired of this bulls–t. ITS BEEN A YEAR. Y’all were both wrong just admit that s–t and move on😩😒”

In the 2019 physical altercation that aired on Bravo in September, Samuels was seen apparently grabbing Dillard’s hair and pulling her down following a heated conversation. Samuels initially claimed she didn’t “swing first” until after the Prima Hair Collection founder allegedly hit her in the face with a wine glass.