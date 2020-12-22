‘Am I Not Worthy’: Lil Wayne Questions Why He Wasn’t Invited to the Grammys

Lil Wayne voiced his disappointment over the weekend because he wasn’t invited to the Grammys or nominated for an award following his 13th studio album, “Funeral.”

“As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality?” he asked on Twitter on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Lil Wayne, 38, added, “I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.”

As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality? I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 20, 2020

“to be fair, you haven’t done anything Grammy worthy since ‘Carter 3,’ but thats my opinion. Alot of the artists with noms this year ain’t deserving either so, i wouldn’t even sweat it. Just make music because you love to make music or don’t do it at all,” one fan said in response.

Another said, “I’m sorry but, Wayne time been over 🥴💀🤦🏽‍♂️.

“Sorry Wayne but your Grammy winning days are behind you now,” one person similarly wrote.

Another fan declared, “Just go back to the style you had in 05-09.”

Lil Wayne last took home a Grammy in 2017 for Best Rap Performance for his feature on Chance The Rapper’s song “No Problem.”

His last solo wins were at the 2009 Grammys where he won four awards for Best Song, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group and Best Solo Performance for his work on the album “Tha Carter III.”

He’s only achieved those five wins and 24 nominations over his entire career.

In an interview with Brett Berish for Bumbu on Thursday, Dec. 17, Lil Wayne discussed his legacy and impact in music.

“Look into music, and before I stepped into it, they had music and everyone looked a certain way, did a certain thing,” he said. “Look at me. And now look at music. They all look like me.”

The “A Milli” rapper added that he appreciates new artists using him as an influence.

“I love it,” he declared. “If I didn’t, I’d be on every song, saying, ‘You look like me. You trying to be like me. You takin’ my style.’ No. I love it. Let’s get it.”