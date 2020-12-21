Michael B. Jordan Set to Launch 2021 HBCU Basketball Tournament In His Hometown of Newark, New Jersey

Actor Michael B. Jordan is creating a new stage for basketball athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities to shine.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the “Black Panther” star revealed the launch of an inaugural HBCU basketball showcase, the Hoop Dreams Classic, as reported by Forbes.

Michael B. Jordan Photo: @michaelbjordan/Instagram

The Hoop Dreams Classic showcase is in partnership with WME Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Scout Sports and Entertainment/Horizon Media. The event will feature four of the top Division I HBCU men’s and women’s basketball programs, and is set to take place on Dec. 18, 2021, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people,” Jordan said in a statement. He added, “As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences. Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”

The event will also emphasize other components of HBCU life and culture, including Battle of the Bands, live musical performances, film festivals, culinary events and even college and career opportunities.

Hoop Dreams CEO Jessica Estrada released a statement, saying, “After seeing firsthand the lack of resources and information available to basketball players, I was determined to make Hoop Dreams the vehicle that could provide the tools these kids need to be successful in life beyond the game.” She added, “Michael and I share similar foundations and visions for our communities, which is why I am thrilled to partner with him.”

Partial proceeds from the event will be allocated to specific organizations focused on advancing HBCUs and the local Newark community. The announcement comes on the heels of the launch of another project by Jordan, the #ChangeHollywood initiative. In an effort to address racial inequities in the entertainment industry, the actor is calling on Hollywood’s gatekeepers to invest more into Black creators and diverse storytelling.