‘Now I Just Wanna Be Asleep By 9pm’: Gabrielle Union Reminisces on Club Days, Fans Relate

Gabrielle Union revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Dec. 16, that she was reminiscing about the days she used to be out late clubbing.

Now the “Bring It On” alum, 48, rushes to her bed early.

In the photos, Union stared out of a window as she wore her pajamas.

“Dreaming about how the hell I used to dance on tables until the sun came up and now I just wanna be asleep by 9pm,” she joked in the caption.

Gabrielle Union reflects on aging. @gabunion/Instagram

A lot of people heavily related to Union’s sentiment.

Supermodel Iman chimed in and said, “Me too😂😂😂.”

Union’s husband Dwyane Wade added, “😂😂😂 I thought I had more time.” The former NBA star is 38, a decade younger than his wife.

“Sleep is good for the soul!” one fan commented.

Gabrielle Union. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

Union previously dished on sleep being her secret to being an ageless beauty, despite feeling the physical effects of aging.

“My best anti-aging tip is the ability to say no, no, and hell, no. We run ourselves ragged saying yes to every freaking thing, whether it’s to our family, spouses, or careers,” she began in a 2017 interview with Women’s Health.

The “L.A.’s Finest” star added, “I sleep eight hours a day and don’t let myself stress out. A lot of people call it selfish, but I don’t have any wrinkles.”

That sentiment came prior to her welcoming her daughter Kaavia “Shady Baby” James in 2018, who has certainly been keeping Union busy and exhausted by the end of the day.

Wade shared a video on Instagram on Dec. 3 of their 2-year-old running around with Union. Kaavia also requested that her former NBA All-Star husband join them in running, but he declined.

“’Daddy gon sit here’ took me 😂😂😂😂😂😂 *all the older athletes understand * 😂,” WNBA star Candace Parker commented.