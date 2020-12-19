‘Thickity Thick’: Cynthia Bailey Wears Figure-Hugging Leather Dress

Cynthia Bailey was feeling herself while wearing a figure-hugging black leather dress.

The reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” shared several photos of herself in a curve-accentuating dress — on Dec. 15, 16 and 17 .

Bailey, 53, first had someone take a picture of her taking a selfie in the black leather dress, black tights and black boots while she was all glammed up for hair and makeup.

“‘trying to wrap up 2020 strong!’ 💪🏽,” she captioned the photo.

Cynthia Bailey took a selfie in a figure-hugging black dress. Instagram/@cynthiabailey

In another photo, the supermodel stood up and looked over her shoulder, bringing attention to her backside.

“‘blackity-black & thickity thick’🖤,” Bailey wrote.

She captioned the photo of her front view, “waist not, want not.”

Finally, the “RHOA” star posted a selfie captioned, “‘if it don’t bring me peace, i don’t want it.’👑.”

“Come on BAWDY!” Janet Mock commented on one of the photos.

Cynthia Bailey shows off her curves. Instagram/@cynthiabailey

One fan commented, “Y u tryna trap kats?”

“Standing on solid ground 🔥 HER BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤,” a fan praised Bailey.

The 53-year-old “RHOA” star revealed the location of her pictures as her Lake Bailey property.

At that property, Bailey revealed in September, she was able to focus on losing the weight she gained during quarantine ahead of her October wedding to Mike Hill.

“When I returned back to Lake Bailey by myself, I was able to kind of manage my food a little bit better — because I didn’t have my family with me and honestly some days I didn’t even eat as much as before,” she told HollywoodLife. “It just wasn’t an issue when I came home, because I was just eating for myself, so I was able to control what was in the refrigerator,” she said, adding, “I was able to control my snacking and all of that kind of stuff.”

She added, “I just started slimming down. It was pretty awesome! I didn’t realize how good I actually looked until I put on a two-piece. I was like, ‘Wait a minute! I actually look OK!’