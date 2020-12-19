‘Girl! I Thought That Was Peter’: Porsha Williams Wishes Mom’s Boyfriend a Happy Birthday, Fans Mistake Him for Peter Thomas

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams wished her mom’s boyfriend a happy birthday and fans mistook him for Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas.

Williams, 39, posted a selfie with her mother Diane’s boyfriend Larry on Wednesday, Dec. 16, captioned, “Happy Birthday Larry !! We love you so much !! Pjs Pop pop ! #DianesMan.”

Porsha Williams with her mom’s boyfriend Larry. (Photo: @porsh4real/Instagram)

Larry appeared to favor Thomas, 60, because of his skin tone, baldness, and white beard in the same shape as the ex “RHOA” husband.

“At quick scroll, I thought this was Peter broke ahh,” one fan commented.

Another joked, “Happy Birthday Peter.”

“GIRL! I thought that was Peter 😭😭😭,” one fan declared.

Bailey, 53, and Thomas have been divorced since 2017. At first, the two seemed to be civil, but rumors and financial disputes have pitted the former couple against each other.

As Williams noted in a 2017 interview with “The Daily Dish” on Bravo TV, “It’s peculiar, because her and Peter are deciding to remain close friends immediately right after the divorce.”

Peter Thomas and Cynthia Bailey. Photo: @peterthomasrhoa/Instagram

“My advice to her was just, ‘Concentrate on Cynthia. Do what you need to do for yourself and your daughter.’ And it’s hard to keep a close friendship with some who you love that much,” the podcast host added because of her experience with divorce from Kordell Stewart in 2013.

She continued, “We did have a moment throughout the season where I did talk to her about divorce and shared some of what I went through to kind of help her. But I just pray for her. And to me she looks like she’s doing well. She looks like she’s completely over it.”

Bailey and Thomas apparently are far from friends these days.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, the supermodel filed a lawsuit in September against her ex-husband for allegedly failing to repay a loan.

Bailey supposedly claimed she loaned Thomas $170,000 for a commercial building in Atlanta they owned together.

The “RHOA” star said in the documents that she wants to foreclose on his home, get her money back, plus interest, and pay her legal fees for having to take him to court.

Thomas has yet to formally respond in court.