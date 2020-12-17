‘My Girl Givin Bawdy’: Malaysia Pargo Flaunts Her Assets In New Photo

Malaysia Pargo took social media by storm on Dec. 15 after the reality star displayed her derriere in a sheer black jumpsuit.

Pargo, who was tantalizing her fans with her provocative poses, captioned the post “Let’s be Nothing, I heard that last forever!” She complemented the ensemble with a full face and a blunt-cut bob. Many followers salivated over the model’s seductive pic.

Malaysia Pargo. @malaysiainthecity/Instagram

“Bayyybay the heat on this pic 🔥 got damn!”

“Whew This My 1st Time Ever Seeing You In Something So Revealing😟.”

“My girl givin bawdy awdy awdy awdy.”

“Keep up with this behavior and I guarantee you that you’re going to break the INTERNET!!”

An Instagram user quoted lyrics from Snoop Dogg’s 1993 classic “Murder Was the Case.” “Murder was the case that they gave her! 😍💯💫💪🏽,” the user said.

Although many of Pargo’s fans were mesmerized by the 40-year-old’s sultry attire, a few people pointed out that the “Basketball Wives” star is a mother of three despite how good she looks.

One commented on how Pargo is showcasing that being sexy doesn’t stop when one becomes a parent. “Who says you can’t be a MOTHER & SEXY…they lied here’s the proof.”

Another mentioned that the reality star had a complete makeover. “She did a whole mommy makeover.”

This year Pargo revealed how difficult it was to get her body back since giving birth to three children. She said, “The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was get back on track after having my babies, and I know it’s something a lot of us struggle with.”

Pargo credits at-home workouts such as practicing yoga on her balcony for keeping her waist snatched. The reality TV star also admitted that’s she’s been trying not to indulge in comfort foods such as snacks while finding ways to stay active around the house.