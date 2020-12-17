A Celebration of Natural Beauty! These Beautiful Women Bare Their Fresh-Faced Selfies For the ‘Gram

As much as we enjoy seeing our favorite celebrities after they’ve spent hours with a glam team, we also love to see them look a little more like us regular folk.
The Growth
Sanaa Lathan shows how much her hair has grown since she shaved it all off for her starring role in the 2018 film “Nappily Ever After.”
Loc Journey
Eva Marcille shares a selfie featuring her ever-growing locs that she has been twisting for the past four months. Her daughter Marley has had locs for five years and Eva is “just trying to get like her.”
A Walking Advert
Angela Simmons effortlessly shows off why her customers should trust her Simmons Beauty skin-care line.
Self-Care!
Gabrielle Union shows off the glowing results that happen when you are “Minding the business that pays me, loving boundaries, protecting my peace, staying moisturized, and drinking a gallon of water a day.”
Serving Smize
Jackie Aina gives us a beautiful bare face and a model pose in a golden gown.
Working Woman
Serena Williams stops to snap a selfie while at her office.
Beauty Queen
Megan Thee Stallion shows her natural side with a stunning no-makeup selfie.
Birthday Gal
Zoë Kravitz thanks her Instagram followers for all of their well-wishes for her 32nd birthday on Dec. 1.
A Very Vogue Goodnight
Naomi Campbell shares a selfie before bed and still serves glamour even on her pillows.
Game Face
Keyshia Cole hypes up her followers with a casual car selfie.