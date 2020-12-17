Stay Connected
A Celebration of Natural Beauty! These Beautiful Women Bare Their Fresh-Faced Selfies For the 'Gram

As much as we enjoy seeing our favorite celebrities after they’ve spent hours with a glam team, we also love to see them look a little more like us regular folk.

The Growth

Sanaa Lathan shows how much her hair has grown since she shaved it all off for her starring role in the 2018 film “Nappily Ever After.”

Sanaa Lathan’s Instagram (@sanaalathan)

Loc Journey

Eva Marcille shares a selfie featuring her ever-growing locs that she has been twisting for the past four months. Her daughter Marley has had locs for five years and Eva is “just trying to get like her.”

Eva Marcille’s Instagram (@evamarcille)

A Walking Advert

Angela Simmons effortlessly shows off why her customers should trust her Simmons Beauty skin-care line.

Angela Simmons’ Instagram (@angelasimmons)

Self-Care!

Gabrielle Union shows off the glowing results that happen when you are “Minding the business that pays me, loving boundaries, protecting my peace, staying moisturized, and drinking a gallon of water a day.”

Gabrielle Union-Wade’s Instagram (@gabunion)

Serving Smize

Jackie Aina gives us a beautiful bare face and a model pose in a golden gown.

Jackie Aina’s Instagram (@jackieaina)

Working Woman

Serena Williams stops to snap a selfie while at her office.

Serena Williams’ Instagram (@serenawilliams)

Beauty Queen

Megan Thee Stallion shows her natural side with a stunning no-makeup selfie.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram (@theestallion)

Birthday Gal

Zoë Kravitz thanks her Instagram followers for all of their well-wishes for her 32nd birthday on Dec. 1.

Zoë Kravitz’s Instagram (@zoeisabellakravitz)

A Very Vogue Goodnight

Naomi Campbell shares a selfie before bed and still serves glamour even on her pillows.

Naomi Campbell’s Instagram (@naomi)

Game Face

Keyshia Cole hypes up her followers with a casual car selfie.

Keyshia Cole’s Instagram (@keyshiacole)

