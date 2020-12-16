‘Is She Shading the Ratings or Jamal Number?’: Nene Leakes’ New Tweet About ‘Numbers’ Has Fans Puzzled

Nene Leakes’ cryptic “numbers” upload left her followers confused on Dec. 15 after the former reality star shared a Tweet with a gif of herself calmly nodding.

Leakes captioned the post, “Is that the number?” At first, some of the 53-year-old’s followers initially thought she was talking about the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” second episode ratings for season 13, which was 1.189 million viewers (0.38 18-49 demographic). At the same time, others expressed how Leakes could be referring to the recent reunion of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” where Gizelle Bryant was asked to confirm her ex-husband and current boyfriend Jamal Bryant’s number. Following the accusations that the pair were only getting back together for reality TV. Many voiced their opinions down below

NeNe Leakes Screenshot/Twitter

“Is she shading the ratings or jamal number?”

“I don’t know if she talking bout Giselle or #RHOA ratings lmao #RHOP”

“Waaaait did they release the RHOA ratings? Or RHOP? I’m lost but either way, this Tweet is genius for the ambiguity.”

“Y’all she’s talking about the ratings, not Jamals number! LMAOO at least I think that’s what she’s talking about.”

NeNe Leakes. (Photo: @neneleakes/Instagram)

Although the “RHOA” OG remained silent regarding the cryptic tweet, she shared another gif a short time later. This post was captionless, but the clip showed her sipping a cold drink. In the comments section, several fans pointed out the decline in ratings was due to Leakes’ departure. One said the failed negotiations in the former reality star’s contract talks cost the network viewers.

“Go against Nene it’s gonna cost ya…”

Another told Leakes that she was the glue to the franchise. “You are the number! You are the glue to #BravoRatings.”

A Twitter user insinuated that the network is paying the price now for not appreciating the star enough. “People really don’t miss what they had until it’s gone”

The recent “RHOA” ratings have dropped about 700,000 viewers compared against Leakes’ season 12 return to the hit Bravo show. In November 2019, Leakes’ debut show drew 1.860 million viewers, when fans got a glimpse of the former reality star’s marital status and her friendship with Cynthia Bailey. Perhaps that’s the case for fans calling Leakes the glue to the “RHOA” show.