‘Gammy Is A Mood!’: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris Do the ‘This or That’ Challenge Video

“Red Table Talk” hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris played the “This or That” challenge that has become popular on TikTok.

For the challenge, as the tune “Tricky” by Run DMC plays, people put up pairs of opposing choices in any categories they like and walk to the side of the choice that resonates most with them.

The “RTT” hosts shared their version on Monday, Dec. 14, and the results were a surprise to some viewers.



(From left) Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith. (Photo: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

The first topics they chose were skin care versus hair care. Pinkett Smith, 49, and Smith, 20, both walked to skin care and Banfield-Norris, 67, chose hair care as her priority.

In the debate between heels and sneakers, the 20-year-old sided alone for streetwear.

When it came to new music versus old school music, all three of the “RTT” hosts were in favor of old school tunes.

For their third topic, eating for flavor or eating for nutrition, Banfield-Norris was the only one who said she preferred taste over health.

Their final topic was whether they prefer a night in or a night out and the 67-year-old proudly danced her way to a night out unlike Pinkett Smith and Smith.

“Gammy is a mood! 😂😍,” one person said in the comments section.

Another joked, “Gammy said ‘I’m going out! Y’all be easy.’”

“I love that grandma is about going out!!” one fan added.

Pinkett Smith, Smith and Banfield-Norris always seem to have a lot of fun together despite this video showcasing their various differences.

“Love you guys… grandmother, mom and daughter power! So lucky,” one fan said in the comments of their “This or That” challenge video.

The trio provides both comedic relief and an outlet for open conversation on their Facebook Watch show.

Banfield-Norris revealed in a profile in The New York Times in March that the concept for “RTT” had come about in 2013, years before they launched in 2018.

“Willow had been asking questions,” the 67-year-old told the outlet. “And it dawned on Jada that there’s a lot of things that Willow just doesn’t know about us.”

Through the show, the three have shown the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between.