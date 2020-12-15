‘You’re So Pregnant & So Cute’: Victoria Monet Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Video

Victoria Monet shared a cute video on Thursday, Dec. 10, in promotion for her upcoming Christmas project, but all people could focus on is her baby bump and pregnancy glow.

The “Moment” singer wore a red onesie that hugged her belly as she sat in front of her decorated tree.

Victoria Monet. (Photo: @victoriamonet/Instagram)

She told her fans, “I really wanted to give the tribe the opportunity to listen to my music with their families.”

“Happy holidays from me and my little family to yours,” Monet, 27, said while cradling her baby bump.

The singer had a fresh and dewy glow, which several fans attributed to her pregnancy.

“You’re so pregnant & so cute 😭,” one fan commented.

Another added, “Yesssss pregnant face with a side of glow😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

“That GLOW ⭐️,” Monet’s fan said.

SZA also made a comment about how soothing Monet’s voice was in the video.

“Aww ur speaking voice is very soothing that’s so sweet ❤️👑,” the “Love Galore” singer said.

Monet recently announced that she was pregnant with fitness trainer and model John Gaines.

The “Touch Me” singer cradled her bump in an angelic photo shoot, debuting her baby bump on Dec. 5.

“I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen…Mom,” she shared.

Monet continued, “Two hearts beat inside of me now…That’s more love. Two brains and two souls…that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!”



“To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy! The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core!” the singer shared. “You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always.”

In another post, she shared that her child is “due to drop Valentine’s Day 2021 👶🏽🤎 .”