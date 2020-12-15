‘It Looks Like You Have a Pamper on’: Alexis Skyy Photo Goes Left After Fans Call Her Out Over Her Butt Flap

Alexis Skyy is tapping into the imaginations and dreams of her fans after posting a photo on Instagram. In the Dec. 14 flick, Skyy stands in what appears to be a bathroom with her back turned in front of the camera. She looks over her shoulder and gives her fans a good view of her backside, making her long black hair fall gently on top of it.

She sports a long-sleeved turquoise onesie with a flap that snaps right over her butt. On the outer regions of the flap, which has the words “with your cute ass” plastered on it, Skyy’s derriere pokes out.

Alexis Skyy. (Photo: @alexisskyy_/Instagram)

Skyy captioned the photo, “With your cute ass” 🤩 @sleepwrldusa – OMG ! It’s the butt flap for meeee 😩.”

The model typically uses her Instagram page to show off her assets while also modeling the latest fashions and this post was no different.

However, what Skyy thought would be a successful post on the ’Gram ended up being one that received a bit of backlash.

One commenter asked, “Why you ain’t snap it up right? That was a choice Alexis and I need answers,” while another person wanted to know “Now why would you post this?”

Another person wrote, “If doing the most was a person 😂😂😂 still cute tho,” and someone else said, “I like you Alexa but it look like you have a pamper on.”

But despite being met with criticism, Skyy got a decent amount of love from her fans too. As usual, fans left heart emojis, fire emojis, and heart-eye emojis to let the model know that she looked good no matter what the others said. The photo also generated over 87,000 likes, however, the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star ultimately deleted it from her page. We don’t know why the photo was deleted.