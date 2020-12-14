‘The Thirst Is Real!’: ‘RHOA’ Fans Think Newcomer LaToya Ali Is Being Too Extra for Camera Time

LaToya Ali rubbed “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans the wrong way after her debut on the Sunday, Dec. 13 episode of the Bravo show.

Ali, 33, struck up a quick friendship with Kenya Moore, which caught Cynthia Bailey by surprise.

When the 33-year-old YouTube star arrived for a wine tasting at Bailey’s she spared no raunchy details about her life and stirred up the pot.

LaToya Ali Photo: @latoyaforever/Instagram

At one point they were discussing their first cars only to then tell the women, “My sugar daddy bought me my first car.”

Ali explained she met him at a strip club where she danced, then she got up and started shaking her butt.

Shortly afterward, she asked Moore, 49, to pull her hair in a sexual manner.

Other newcomer Drew Sidora later arrived and Ali whispered to Moore, “She has a pet on her head” in reference to “The Game” actress’s wig.

In other moments of drama, the YouTuber jokingly told Sidora she didn’t like her because of her homewrecker role on “The Game” and later argued that it was okay for Moore to date other people while separated from Marc Daly.

Ali’s bold personality wasn’t well received by “RHOA” fans.

“Latoya is already doing the most… I mean the thirst is real! #RHOA,” one fan tweeted.

Latoya is already doing the most… I mean the thirst is real! #RHOA

Another said, “Latoya and Kenya’s lil friendship is very high school and it’s cringe.

#RHOA.”

Latoya and Kenya's lil friendship is very high school and it's cringe. #RHOA.

“I’m not feeling Latoya… she trying too hard. #RHOA,” one viewer remarked.

Other fans suggested Ali go back to her former creative outlet or would be better suited for a different reality show such as “Love & Hip Hop.”

“#RHOA It’s time for Latoya to go back to YouTube,” one fan said.

Another tweeted. “Latoya is giving me ‘Love & Hip Hop.’ She seems better suited to be with Karlie Redd and nem #RHOA.”

Latoya is giving me 'Love & Hip Hop.' She seems better suited to be with Karlie Redd and nem #RHOA

Ali began her career on YouTube under the moniker LaToya Forever in 2010. Since, she has amassed 1,450,000 followers.