‘That Unbothered Beauty’: Malaysia Pargo Radiates Sultriness In an All-Black Ensemble

Malaysia Pargo exuded sensuality on Dec. 10 when she posted a stream of photos in an all-black form-fitting ensemble.

The “Basketball Wives” star captioned the post “I don’t Chase, I Attract, Whatever belongs to Me will find Me…Simple #goddess.”

Pargo, who wenticingly posed for the camera, gave her fans a profile view of her snatched figure. The television personality topped off the look with her blunt bob and a full face. In another pic, the model was seen displaying her assets as she walked up some stairs. Many followers couldn’t get enough of the star’s extravagant get-up.

“That unbothered beauty😌😍”

“She’s a bad mama jama 👑💖🔊🎼🎼”

“Slayed every aspect. Perfect”

“I love everything about this melanin mommie 😍❤️”

“Hey now Beautiful Black Queen 💥🖤💜🎯”

While most of Pargo’s followers praised the 40-year-old for her two-piece outfit, a couple hinted that the reality star might have gone under the knife. One blatantly wrote, “She got her body done.”

Another raved over the alleged procedural work done to the reality star. “Good sis got a tune-up & showing out I love it!”

Although Pargo has never publicly addressed the surgery allegations, her former “BBW: L.A.” co-star Brittish Williams accused the mother of three of omitting the truth in 2014. While speaking to VH1 during her first season on the show, Williams suggested that her then-cast mates, including Draya Michele, Brandi Maxiell, and Pargo, sought professional help to perfect their bodies.

“All of them [have had plastic surgery], Draya, Malaysia, and Brandi. They told me they did. Draya had her boobs done but denies getting her butt done. Malaysia had the fat from her stomach and butt put into her boobs, and Brandi had her boobs done. Draya had her lips done, maybe. They all had their teeth done.”

As for Jackie Christie and Sundy Carter, Williams couldn’t confirm if they’d had anything done.