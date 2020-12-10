‘Them Knees Run In the Family’: Megan Thee Stallion Fans Are Shook After She Posts Her Cousin Twerking

Megan Thee Stallion is letting her fans know that she is not the only one that has strong knees in her family. On Dec. 10, Megan posted a video of her younger cousin showing off her twerk skills in a onesie on Instagram.

The caption of the video reads, “My lil cousin wanted y’all to know she could do the Lil rock too 😂 #CRYBABY.”

Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo: @theestallion)

Fans flocked to the comments section to discuss their shock over her cousin’s twerk talent.

Taraji P. Henson, who has expressed her love for Megan numerous times, wrote, “SO THOSE KNEES RUN IN THE FAMILY😩‼️. or is it in the Texas water? 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩OOOOOOORRRRR WHERE CAN I GET ME SOME OF THOSE KNEES 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩👀😂🤷🏾‍♀️ buuuut👀.”

A fan jokingly said, “So the knees are hereditary. Coo. Cause I was starting to think it was just me being weak.”

Similarly to that fan, many others expressed the relief they felt knowing that the strong knees were hereditary instead of it being that they couldn’t perform that level of twerking like the “Savage” rapper.

Other people wanted to know what the secret was that allowed members of the 25-year-old’s family to develop those special knees.

Someone asked, “The hell they fed y’all when y’all was babies cause that’s some evil mess going on in the family 😭.”

Her cousin’s video mimics a clip Megan posted three days ago of herself twerking in a onesie on Instagram to her new song called “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby. For 30 seconds, Megan shakes her derriere and does her infamous rocking motion while one of her guy friends dances in the background.

Apparently, Megan was showing off a new dance move to her friends. While hyping her up, one of her girlfriends can be heard saying, “Let me see this new move you’ve been talking about Megan.”

In the caption, Megan confirmed that she was learning a new move, saying “It was the knees for him 😂 but I was practicing this move I learned from my New Orleans fren 😛 Song CRY BABY from GOODNEWS.”