‘Looking Like a Barbie’: Malaysia Pargo’s Latest Photo Leaves Fans Spluttering Their Praises

Malaysia Pargo‘s fans were spellbound by the “Basketball Wives” star’s simple look on Dec. 6 as she donned a white robe with a half up-do hairstyle.

In the pic, Malaysia wore full makeup as she stared off into the distance. The reality star was interactive with her fans when she asked them to finish her caption. She wrote, “When you see this look in my eyes. Know that….. (Finish the caption).” The followers were so enchanted by her beauty that they compared her to a doll.

@malaysiapargp/Instagram

“Looking like a Barbie! 😍😍”

“Definitely black Barbie ‼️‼️ All you need is the box‼️😍😍😍😍”

“Beautiful black Barbie 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“You look like a doll😍🔥❤”

Hours earlier, the mother of three had shared a close-up photo of her glammed-up look. She captioned it, “Mugging 🤨.” Some fans who found the post referenced “BBW.”

One mentioned how they’d thought the 40-year-old was beautiful ever since they laid eyes on her in the franchise’s LA spinoff. “You are a beautiful woman Malaysia I’ve always thought so when I first seen you in basketball wives la❤️.”

Another asked when season 9 of “BBW” will return, “Are they even doing Basketball Wives anymore like??” An Instagram user told Malaysia they missed seeing her on the hit VH1 show. “When do basketball wives come back on I miss you?”

Although it’s been confirmed that Malaysia will be back for season 9 of the hit show after she was spotted getting tested for COVID-19, the official premiere date has yet to be released.

Malaysia was a hot topic during season 8 of the franchise. She faced bleaching allegations from her co-star Ogun “OG” Chijindu and combatted those claims by posting side-by-side images of herself as a little girl next to a present-day pic. She captioned the post, “Baby M vs. Grown M.”

Another eyebrow-raising moment occurred when the reality star faced backlash for her decision to remain neutral following Kristen Scott and Cece Gutierrez’s fallout. The pair fell out because Kristen accused her father-in-law Byron Scott of not seeing his granddaughter and blamed the demise of the family’s relationship on Cece. Many “BBW” fans felt Malaysia sided with Kristen.

Weeks following the reunion, Malaysia took to Twitter to clap back at her critics, who felt many situations, such as the colorist remarks, weren’t resolved. She wrote, “Please Move On With Your Lives. We all have! This season is OVER! Don’t have cable? Watching a link? Bye.” She added with a follow-up tweet, “Some of you are way too invested in the lives of people you don’t know and will never meet. If you get nothing else in life, get a grip.”