‘A True Character’: Toya Johnson Shares Video of Daughter Reign’s ‘Mood’ and Fans Feel Her Vibe

TikTok may have a new rising star! Toya Johnson‘s youngest daughter Reign Rushing is tapping in to one of the platform’s latest dance challenges and bringing joy to fans’ timelines with her “Monday mood.”

Johnson caught her toddler vibing out to the kid-friendly “Tap In” TikTok remix featuring Saweetie and “Phineas and Ferb” character Dr Doofenshmirtz and baby girl was really feeling herself. “Monday Mood! @reign_beaux is always a mood.🤣🤣,” Johnson captioned the funny video, which gained more than 240,000 likes.

Toya Johnson and her daughter Reign. @toyajohnson/Instagram

In the post, Reign confidently smiles and laughs as she puts her own stank on some dance moves, while dressed in blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and a big pink bow atop her ponytail. Reginae Carter also got a kick out of her adorable little sister’s moves, dropping five crying laughing emojis in the comments.

The not-so-terrible-two-year-old Reign brought her big personality along to cheer on her Aunt Tiny during the recent Falcons v. Saints NFL game when Tiny and her fellow Xscape members kicked things off by singing the National Anthem. “Got a chance to see my lil Reigny @reign_beaux at the game today!! Gotta love this big personality 👑😍🥰,” Tiny captured the sweet picture of the two of them.

Fans flocked to Toya’s comments to let the “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” cast member know how much they enjoy continuing to watch Reign’s infectious personality grow right before their eyes.

“😂😂😂😂😭😭 Reign is the Lit Princess😍😍,” declared a follower.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣 A true character. I love her 🥰🥰🥰,” a second stated.

“Reign needs her own show lol I just love her 😂😍,” agreed a third.

“This lil girl trips me out! So much personality!” exclaimed a fourth fan.

“Watching her brings me so much joy😂❤️,” wrote a fifth.

Reign Rushing is the only child for Toya and her fiancé Robert “Red” Rushing, and also Rushing’s first. Reginae, 22, is Johnson’s daughter from her previous marriage to rapper Lil Wayne.