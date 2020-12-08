‘She Doesn’t Even Look Pregnant from the Back’: Kelly Rowland Fans Forgot She Was Pregnant Until She Turned Around

Kelly Rowland had her fans convinced on Dec. 2 that she carries her pregnancy well after the singer shared a video flaunting her two-piece workout gear.

The camera captures a view of Rowland from behind as she showcases her slim frame, and she had her followers’ heads spinning when she turned around and gave them a full view of her expanding belly. The expectant mother captioned the clip, “How do I look from the back, though?!” Many told the singer that her rear angle hides the fact she is in her final trimester.

Kelly Rowland. @kellyrowland/Instagram

“omg she doesn’t even look pregnant from the back😭”

“You don’t look pregnant from the back 🔥🔥🔥 looking so good 😊”

“Omg Kelly with the cute little belly 😍! You can’t even tell that you’re pregnant from the back 😩!”

“You are gorg……hunnti! And u dont look preg from the back….👍😘”

“Bby you look 👀🥴 great from both sides ..😍😍😍”

Rowland announced in October that she was expecting her second child with her husband and manager Tim Weatherspoon, breaking the news to fans with a post featuring her cover photo in Women’s Health magazine. The couple also share a 6-year-old son named Titan Jewell Weatherspoon. She captioned the post, “SURPRISE!! My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!” Many fans and celebrity friends like Ciara, Vanessa Bryant, and Tracee Ellis Ross congratulated the cover girl.

Ciara gushed, “Just beautiful! Love you Kellz!! Simply stunning! I’m so excited for the new little one!❤️”

Bryant exclaimed, “Beautiful! So excited for you @kellyrowland 😘❤️”

Ross said, “congratulations!!!!! Just gorgeous you are!!!!”

Even Tina Knowles Lawson — Beyoncé and Solange Knowles’ mother — got into the celebratory mood and told the “Motivation” singer she was relieved she announced her pregnancy, knowing how hard it must’ve been to contain the big news. She said, “So Happy you are announcing today!!! It has been hard keeping this exciting news a secret Congrats, Tim and Titan too❤️❤️❤️❤️ grandchildren, yayyyy!!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

During the interview, the 39-year-old revealed that although she and Weatherspoon had openly discussed expanding their family, her pregnancy was something that just happened. She said, “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens.’”

She also mentioned she was a little reluctant to share the news for numerous reasons, such as the global pandemic and racial injustice dominating the national discourse. Despite all of those concerns, “The Voice Australia” coach felt it was her duty to “remind people that life is important.” She added, “And being able to have a child … I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”