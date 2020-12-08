‘No Need to Sing, Love’: Social Media Is Not Here For Keyshia Cole Singing Ashanti’s Songs Ahead of Their ‘Verzuz’ Battle

The ‘Verzuz‘ battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 12. Some of the participants are already rehearsing some of their most significant hits or, in Keyshia’s case, their competitor’s hits.

The “Love and Hip Hop” alum recently appeared on an Instagram Live session obtained by an Ashanti fan account titled “ashantivibess,” in which she was heard singing Ashanti’s 2002 award-winning hit single “Foolish.”

[L-R] Keyshia Cole and Ashanti. @keyshiacole @ashanti/Instagram

“You Know Whaaaaat 🤣🤣🤦🏽‍♀️😩,” the owner of the blog captioned the clip.

Online users of the page found it kind of odd that the “Let It Go” songstress would be singing her opponent’s song and quickly began roasting Keyshia’s vocal skills, including one user who wrote, “Its giving pitchy.”

Within three hours of the video’s posting, it was picked up by The Shaderoom, where the jokes continued to pour down on the 39-year-old star. One user wrote, “She know that’s the song that’s going to take her ouuuuut 😂😂😂 don’t at meeee.” Another person commented, “Only reason they did this is cause she kept calling Ashanti out. Whew chile the desperation she had to do a verzuz. And Ashanti still gon win y’all better put some respeck on her name.”

A third person jokingly wrote, “Keyshia said lemme Show y’all I still got it and ion have to sell fish dinners on the side like y’all say I do 🤣🤣😍😍😍.” A fourth expressed, “☝🏾 No no. We just want the both of yall to PLAY the music, tell us some background stories, and a good kiki. No need to sing, love. We’re ok.” Another critic wrote, “A lil pitchy… Ashanti would never!!!”

Despite how fans felt, Ashanti didn’t seem bothered by the Keyshia rendition of her song. The former Murder Inc signee was spotted in the comments section where she wrote, “Luuuuuuuuhhhhaaaaawuuuuuuiuuveeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!!! This ❤️❤️❤️ 🙏🏽👑♎️🙌🏽🎉.”

As for Ashanti’s preparation rituals, the Long Island native was spotted at the Nairobi National Park in Kenya. The 40 year old shared several clips on her Instagram stories showcasing her experience, including a beautiful buffalo. “That’s close, I am definitely not getting out,” the singer wrote alongside the photo of the wild animal, only to later reveal that she did get out of her vehicle to take a picture.

Both women will face off in their R&B ‘Verzuz’ on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 8 pm EST on the official ‘Verzuz’ Instagram page and Apple Music.