Fans Debate After ‘Verzuz’ Announces Battle of Keyshia Cole vs. Ashanti

Rhythm and blues wouldn’t entirely be the same without R&B divas Ashanti and Keyshia Cole. Both ladies dominated the early and mid-2000s with love songs that had fans thinking about moving on or reminiscing about an old ex.

Now both songstresses will go head to head or hit for a hit in a “Verzuz” battle designed for the two to play various records and leave fans to decide the winner. The announcement was made on Dec. 4 on the official VerzuzTV Instagram page.

Singers Ashanti and Keyshia Cole to face off in the next ”Verzuz” battle. @verzuztv/Instagram

“Yeah, it’s official! The paperwork is IN 🚨 🚨,” the caption read with a photo of both Ashanti and Cole in black-and-white. “It’s a legendary Ladies Night on Saturday, December 12th with @Ashanti and @KeyshiaCole. Which Libra you got?!”

The caption set off a debate in the comments section on who would win the battle.

“🔥🔥🔥 Keyshia gone have the ladies crying.”

“Ashanti has hits! ♎️ 💿💿💿💿💿.”

“Definitely Keyshia!! Love Ashanti .. but Keyshia bout to have us setting trash cans on fire .. and still in love.”

“Ashanti will wash her n thank Ja Rule.”

The debate was 50-50, so fans will have to wait until Saturday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. Eastern to tune in live for the battle.

Ashanti shared the news with fans on her official Instagram page and expressed her excitement. “Celebrating Women Empowerment!! 💕💕” the “Rain on Me,” songstress captioned the Verzuz promo flick.

Cole did the same, writing, “It’s a #celebration💐💐.”

The two are the perfect match for a “Verzuz” battle. Ashanti was formerly singed to Murder Inc., delivering classic tracks like “Foolish,” “What’s Luv?” featuring rapper Fat Joe, and “Always on Time” featuring Ja Rule.

Cole’s catalog is just as memorable, with “Love,” “I Should Have Cheated,” “I Remember,” and so much more.

While it’s a battle of the hits, Cole and Ashanti are making it known that it will be nothing but love and uplifting of each other during the friendly competition.