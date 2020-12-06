Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Sharing Video That Questions COVID-19 Vaccine Science: ‘I Think It’s Valid and Fair to Ask What’s In It’

Letitia Wright found herself in the center of controversy Friday, after posting a contentious video that casts doubt on the veracity of the incoming COVID-19 vaccines.

In a now-deleted tweet, the “Black Panther” star shared a lengthy video originating from the YouTube channel Off the Table. The footage takes a questioning angle on the COVID-19 vaccines, and vaccinations as whole, that is based on opinion, speculation, and conspiracy theories, without any concrete facts to back up the claims.

The video further devolved into climate change skepticism and allegations that China spread COVID-19.

After posting the video Wright received immediate pushback from Twitter users who bemoaned the actor as an anti-vaxxer and criticized her for disseminating harmful propaganda about vaccines.

“This is a frustratingly irresponsible use of a platform,” one user wrote, to which Wright responded, “How so? Did you listen to it fully or jump to conclusions on how I use my platform?”

Shuri’s actress, tweeted some anti-vaxx conspiracy video and then liked tweets calling for Black Panther 2 to be cancelled and/or for Shuri to be recast. Just another day on this hellish app pic.twitter.com/yXKX0ou6KQ — C. Augustus Mathews (@CAugustusM) December 4, 2020

Other users also questioned her choice of evidence, calling it “reckless” and imploring her to “rethink this and talk to some experts before posting.” Wright simply replied, “If you don’t conform to popular opinions, but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”

After the original tweet was removed, Wright posted another comment concerning her decision to share the video.

“My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else,” she said.

Wright engaged with multiple other commenters, clarifying, “I think it’s valid and fair to ask what’s in it.”

Don Cheadle, one of Wright’s co-stars in the Marvel movies, was also made aware of the issue. He initially defended Wright in a now-deleted tweet, but he later posted a more detailed reaction after seemingly having watched the video.

jesus… just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won't throw her away over it. the rest i'll take off twitter. had no idea. https://t.co/7uDlP1xwDL — Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 4, 2020

“Jesus… just scrolled through. Hot garbage,” Cheadle tweeted. “Every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and f****d up. I would never defend anybody posting this. But I still won’t throw her away over it. The rest I’ll take off twitter. Had no idea.”

Wright also caused further dismay amongst fans after liking tweets calling for “Black Panther 2” to be cancelled and for Shuri to be recast.