‘Better Than Cheadle’: Fans Debate Whether Terrence Howard Was a Better Actor In ‘Iron Man’ Than His Replacement Don Cheadle

The 2008 film “Iron Man” launched the iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe with Terrence Howard as Colonel James Rhodes. He played the best friend of Tony Stark, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. Howard says he helped Downey get the role.

Fans have speculated about why Howard left the franchise, but it appears it could have been related to money. Howard has claimed he felt betrayed by Downey for his lack of support after he parted ways with the franchise over a contract dispute for the sequel.

“It turns out that the person that I helped become Iron Man, when it was time to re-up for the second one, took the money that was supposed to go to me and pushed me out,” the actor previously stated during a 2018 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Howard has previously stated in 2013 that he received roughly $4.5 million for the first “Iron Man.” He also claimed that he signed a three-movie deal that offered a “certain amount” for each.

“They came to me [for] the second and said, ‘We will pay you one-eighth of what we contractually had for you because we think the second one will be successful with or without you.’ And I called my friend that I helped get the first job, and he didn’t call me back for three months.”

The “Best Man” actor said he called his co-star “at least 17 times that day and 21 the next and finally left a message saying, ‘Look, man, I need the help that I gave you.’ Never heard from him.”

As far as Howard is concerned, the money went to the actor he calls “Robby,” who went on to do three more “Iron Man” films and secure roles in other Marvel films as Tony Stark.

“And guess who got the millions I was supposed to get? He got the whole franchise, so I’ve actually given him $100 million, which ends up being a $100 million loss for me from me trying to look after somebody,” said the 54-year-old. “But, you know, to this day I would just do the same thing. It’s just my nature.”

Howard was eventually replaced by Don Cheadle. He became one of the key players in the MCU and appears in six additional films outside of “Iron Man” over the last 12 years.

Still, some Marvel fans seem to prefer Howard over Cheadle.

One said, “Terrance Howard was actually great as ‘Rhodes’ in Iron Man, very entertaining, (currently watching).”

Another wrote, “Better than Don Cheadle, who imo is a so-so actor with the exception of Hotel Rwanda. He’s a remarkably eccentric man…I watched his Oxford chat he did with bewilderment…fascination…what a strange guy. But like his acting.”

“Terrence Howard definitely had more of a military general’s presence,” echoed a third.

Cheadle claims he never took the role from Howard, saying it was offered to him while he was at a birthday party for one of his children.

“They called me and said, ‘This is what’s happening and we’re giving you the offer. If you don’t say yes then we’re going to the next person. This is going to happen very fast,’ ” the father of two told GQ Magazine earlier this year. “So they said, ‘Why don’t you take an hour and decide if you want to do it.”

He said he was actually offered two hours to continue enjoying his kid’s party and talk it over with his wife, Bridgid Coulter, and agent. Afterward, he ultimately agreed to “do it.”

Addressing rumors about “Iron Man 4,” Cheadle added, “I haven’t seen any scripts, I don’t know where it’s headed, but I’m excited about the potential.”

There have been no confirmed plans for the fourth installment, but fans are patiently waiting. All three “Iron Man” films are available on Disney+, as well as several other MCU films and the series “Secret Invasion.”