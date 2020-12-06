‘I Got Second Hand Embarrassment’: Angela Simmons’ Cringeworthy Rap Video Leaves Fans Scratching Their Heads

“Growing Up Hip Hop” reality star Angela Simmons had fans scratching their heads after a new video post on the fitness and beauty influencer’s Instagram page. Simmons, 33, celebrated legendary rapper Jay-Z’s 51st birthday on Friday, Dec. 4, by rapping the lyrics to his “Beach is Better” record off his 2013 “Magna Carta Holy Grail” album.

“My beach is better lol @trulyeskoh in the background 😂 #HappyBirthdayJayz,” she captioned the video.

Fans witnessed Simmons rapping the lyrics to the song while first sitting down and kicking her heels in the air. Then Simmons stood up, stumbled a bit over to the camera, and went up to the camera to bust some dance moves.

“Growing Up Hip Hop” reality star Angela Simmons is rapping Jay-Z’s “Beach is Better.” @angelasimmons/Instagram

Her friend Eskoh was in the background rocking a gray sweater, khaki pants, and possibly Jordans while sipping a glass of wine as Simmons was spitting Jay-Z’s verses.

While it seems as though the mother of one was having the time of her life, not all of her fans were here for her version of “Beach is Better,” and they made it known in the television personality’s comments section.

“🤣🤣 What the h– did I just watch?”

“This was really aggressive 😂😂😂.”

“O, now that’s funny. You no you about that life.”

“Someone please take her phone away! Lol, 😂 @angelasimmons.”

“I got second-hand embarrassment,” another social media user wrote.

Simmons, the daughter of rap legend Rev. Run of the hip-hop trio Run-DMC, is known for her influential lifestyle and documenting motherhood through multiple pictures with her 4-year-old son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, on Instagram.

But it’s clear that Simmons picked up her love of rapping through her father, and while she didn’t receive all favorable views from her followers with her recent video, most fans were encouraging her.

One fan even told Simmons that she should drop an album. However, it seems the reality diva isn’t interested in spitting bars like Jay-Z or her father. Instead, she’s continuing on her influencer track.

After her Friday post, Simmons uploaded a facial beauty routine on Saturday, showcasing to her followers how she keeps her skin flawless.