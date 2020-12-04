‘They Got the Body Spot On’: Wendy Williams Shares Trailer and Release Date for Lifetime Biopic, Fans React

Wendy Williams has officially unveiled the premiere date and trailer for her self-titled biopic “Wendy Williams: The Movie.”

During the Thursday, Dec. 3 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the self-proclaimed “queen of media” announced a Jan. 30 release date, with an exclusive look at the new trailer. The host also noted this made for her first time viewing the clip.

Williams confirmed the release of her new film by sharing a post on her various social media pages. On Instagram, she captioned the video, “Wendy Williams: The Movie Trailer.” She added, “Here’s your first-look at “Wendy Williams: The Movie” premiering on Saturday, Jan. 30 on @lifetimetv!” The nearly two-minute clip has garnered over 291,900 views since its posting.

The biopic will cover the rise of the 56-year-old media maven, played by actress Ciera Payton. The film also will feature the scandals that followed throughout Williams’ career, including her tumultuous relationship with her now ex-husband Kevin Hunter, who will be played by actor Morocco Omar. Williams filed for divorce from her former business partner after more than 21 years of marriage. Hunter had been accused of stepping out on their marriage and fathering another child while still married to the producer.

In response to Williams’ post, fans flooded the comments section to express their excitement for the new release, including one user who wrote, “They got the body spot on 🤗love you Wendy !!!! cant wait to see this.”

Another Instagram user commented, “Can’t wait 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 congratulations @wendyshow I read your memoir so I know this movie is going to be 🔥🔥.”

A Twitter user commented underneath a post where the trailer was shared, “I’m hoping they include Diddy sending girl group Total to beat Wendy’s ass at the radio station.” A fourth person wrote, “Whatever your thoughts her, Wendy has been one of the ONLY couches to welcome our people for movie, tv, and music press.” That social media user added, “She asks the questions we want answers to and I pray she continues to grow closer to her Divine purpose. I love her show and this movie is gone be 🔥🔥🔥.”

“Wendy Williams: The Movie” will premiere on Lifetime on January 30, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST. Following the film’s presentation, a feature-length documentary about the former radio host will air afterward, featuring Williams herself. She will be speaking candidly about the joys and humiliations she has experienced since childhood.

