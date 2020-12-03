Fat Joe Brings Up Old Beef with 50 Cent to Defend Nate Robinson Against Gibes About Getting Knocked Out By Jake Paul

Fat Joe defended former NBA star Nate Robinson following his defeat in a boxing match against YouTuber Jake Paul on Saturday, Nov. 28, on the undercard of the exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. in Los Angeles.

The “What’s Luv” rapper took to an Instagram Live chat on Tuesday, Dec. 1, with singer Mýa to address the jokes aimed at Robinson, 36, after his brutal second-round knockout loss.

Photo: @fatjoe/Instagram

Fat Joe, 50, told viewers that the three-time NBA dunk contest winner deserves more respect and doubted that most people would get in the ring on live television as the opener for a fight between Tyson and Jones like Robinson and the 23-year-old Paul did.

“I’m talking about my brother Nate Robinson. How many of you would have the heart to get in the ring at a Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight and fight one-on-one against another guy?” the Bronx rapper asked.

He continued, “And so, yeah, he caught the L. But it’s so much heart of a lion to go in there and fight, and I don’t think people are giving him the respect they should. And then a lot of people on social media, meaning you, just like to talk s–t. Basically, you wouldn’t do the s–t yourself.”

Fat Joe then claimed he was pushed to fight 50 Cent during the peak of their beef, but he declined.

“I wouldn’t do it. When I had beef with 50 Cent, people were, like, fake offering me $10 million, $5 million, to go fight 50 one-on-one. I’m not scared of 50. I’d fight him for free half the time!” he said.

The “Flow Joe” rapper added, “But to get knocked out on TV, it’s tough, and I don’t think we’re giving [Nate] his respect. He got knocked out, I get it. It was explosive, it was crazy. I get it. But you can’t keep trying to kill our people that got the courage to entertain us.”

Fans were quick to roast Fat Joe, joking that he wouldn’t get in the ring with 50 Cent, 45, because he would’ve lost.

“U turn down 10 million but u said u will fight him for free? Make it make sense if you scared of 50 just say so🤣,” one person said.

“He know 50 would’ve gave it to him easy lol.”

“Aint nobody payin to see 50 knockout Joe.”

“Cause 50 got them hands.”

“He would’ve gotten laid out by 50 😂.”

Fat Joe and 50 Cent’s beef dates back to 2004 after the Terror Squad rapper decided to collaborate with the “Power” producer’s then-rival Ja Rule for “New York.”

50 Cent retaliated with the diss track “Piggy Bank,” which was aimed at Fat Joe and Fat Joe came back with the diss track “My FoFo.”

The New York rappers eventually reconciled in 2012 and came together for a tribute honoring their late friend Chris Lighty.