‘You Can’t Tell Him He Not All That’: Ciara’s Son Future Steals the Show In Group Photo with His Sister Sienna Ahead of Christmas Show Performance

Ciara‘s son Future Zahir, 6, stole the spotlight on Monday after the singer posted a stream of photos and video of her and her older two children Future and Sienna Princess, 3, before her Christmas performance.

Future, who was in two of the three behind-the-scenes uploads, captivated fans with what they deemed a stylish ensemble. The “Level Up” singer’s eldest child wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a black leather jacket. The boy topped it off with black shades and Converse sneakers as he leaned against the door. Ciara also shared a solo photo of her ’60s retro look and a clip of the three posing for the camera. She captioned the Nov. 30 post “60’s Retro Christmas tonight with my babies on @abcnetwork tonight! #Christmas.” Many followers couldn’t get over how “cool” Future looked.

@ciara/Instagram

“Future is too cool 😎 you can’t tell him he not all that 😂”

“Little Future is a whole Vibe!🤗😂”

“Future is too cool for me 🕶”

“Future got sunglasses on at night – that young prince is Cool.”

“Look at future looking like a cool dude from the past 😎”

Before performing her rendition of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” — a 1958 song originally recorded by country and rock singer Brenda Lee — Ciara shared with host Ryan Seacrest what a typical Christmas is like in the Wilson household.

@ciara/Instagram

“We’re typically in the thick of football [Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson is the Seattle Seahawks quarterback] during this time of year. So it’s a little bit of football and Christmas. But it’s always the best waking up as a family and seeing the kids open up their gifts and seeing the joy on their faces.” She added, “And of course, the good food on Christmas Day is always the best too. It’s always really special.”

Following the interview, Future and Sienna took center stage to introduce their mom’s performance. The pair asked the viewers at home in unison, “Are you ready to rock around the Christmas tree?” They also joined Ciara in her pink-themed Christmas setup, with little Future working as a cameraman before showcasing his dance moves.

Other performers for the ABC “Disney Holiday Singalong” Christmas special included singers P!nk, Katy Perry, Michael Buble, Chloe x Halle and actress Kerry Washington. The episode aired on Nov. 30.