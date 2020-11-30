‘Help Dude Out’: NLE Choppa Makes Public Plea for Record Label to Help Fellow Rapper He Believes Is Abusing Drugs

In his promise to no longer create violent music and spread positivity, rapper NLE Choppa is calling out the issues of concern he sees in the hip-hop community, including his peers’ ignored battles with substance abuse.

On Friday, Nov. 27, the Memphis native, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, tweeted out his worries about Famous Dex and insisted that Dex’s 300 Entertainment record label reach out to the rapper. “I’ve never been the type to be in folks business but @300 y’all see @FamousDex obviously on drugs too heavy can y’all at least try surround that man around somebody with his best interest,” the 18 year old wrote. He added, “Help dude out, or somebody who already is in his ear uplift dude he NEEDING it.”

The following day the “Shotta Flow” rapper was criticized for addressing the matter on social media. However, he explained that he thought the appeal would be more effective and reach a larger audience if he took it to Twitter.

“Mane if I wanted to dm somebody about a cause it’s harder cause I don’t have a IG some people Twitter DM don’t show and plus this publicly needed to be said cause it’ll reach more people to actually help someone instead everything getting made as a joke until the joke be on bro,” he wrote.

Dex caught wind of Choppa’s plea, and although he was grateful for his support, he noted he wasn’t the only person with a drug issue.

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., responded to Choppa’s tweet in what appeared to be a clip from an Instagram Live session obtained by The Shade Room. In the video, Dex expressed that he took no offense to Choppa’s post. “He cares, at least somebody cares,” the rapper explained in an apparently slurred tone. “He didn’t say nothing wrong. At least somebody cares. I just wanted to say I really appreciated the love and support, but the world on drugs and I look mighty damn fine.”

The “Pick It Up” rapper shared another video to his Instagram account early Monday morning in which he referred to the growing concern over his substance abuse. “Everyone say you on drugs like what the f-ck. Everyone say you on drugs like hold my nuts,” Dexter rapped. The clip was viewed over 183,000 times.

Fans flooded Dex’s comments section, begging him to get help, including one user who wrote, “I remember the flex up dexter 4 years ago…” The commenter added, “this is the drugged out dexter🤦🏽‍♂️ Seek help Brodie we care for u.”

Another person commented, “Focus on your Music Dex, get off all them drugs. 🙌🏻🙌🏻.”

“All publicity is not good fool u look like a fiend fr,” a third user wrote.