Chadwick Boseman’s Wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, Named Administrator of His Estate

Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, has been granted her request by a judge to become administrator of the late “Black Panther” star’s estate with limited authority.

Ledward filed a petition in a Los Angeles probate court in October 2020 to be appointed as a personal representative of Boseman’s estate, revealing her husband died without a will.

(L-R) Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone Ledward attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Court documents obtained by ET on Tuesday, Nov. 17 show that Boseman’s estate was valued at $939,000. However, his non-cash property has yet to be appraised so the total value of his estate is unknown.

The non-cash inventory of Boseman’s estate will be appraised by a probate referee. In addition to Ledward, Boseman’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, are the only others listed in the court documents.

Boseman died Aug. 28, 2020, after a very private battle with colon cancer. After his death, it was revealed he’d been diagnosed with stage three of the disease in 2016.

His death sent shockwaves across the globe as friends, fans and fellow Hollywood stars found out the “Marshall” star had been working non-stop while fighting for his life.

The revelation Boseman died without a will reignited dialogue around why estate planning is important, even for people who are not wealthy.

“It doesn’t matter how many assets you have; an estate plan will ensure that your medical and financial decisions can be made by someone that you trust,” estate-planning attorney Shann Chaudhry told CNBC. “A plan can help you address potential tax liabilities, find benefit programs you may be eligible for, and protect your family from costly guardianship or conservatorship court.”

Ledward and Boseman are said to have been dating as early as 2015 and it is reported they were engaged in 2019. They secretly married before his death. The marriage was revealed to the public when his family posted an announcement confirming Boseman’s death, which said Boseman “died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Boseman publicly acknowledged the close bond he and Ledward shared before his death while accepting his NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture in March 2019.

“Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now,” he gushed. “I love you.” Ledward blew him a kiss and mouthed back, “I love you.”

Ledward has until Feb. 22, 2022, to file a petition for final distribution.