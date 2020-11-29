‘I Got Promoted’: Garcelle Beauvais Spills ‘Coming 2 America’ Tea on ‘The Real’

Throwing roses at the feet of a prince may be a thing of Garcelle Beauvais‘ “Coming to America” character’s past in the film’s upcoming sequel, “Coming 2 America.”

The 53-year-old actress confirmed that she’ll be reprising her from the original role as one of the rose bearers to Eddie Murphy’s now-King Akeem, but with a slight twist. “I can’t say, but let’s just say I got promoted,” she teased her “The Real” co-hosts Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton, and Loni Love during the Nov. 24 show. Mai immediately took a guess, exclaiming, “You’re royalty!” to which Beauvais simply laughed and neither confirmed nor denied the speculation.

Photo: @GarcelleBeauvis/Instagram

The sequel to the classic will take viewers back to the original’s settings in the kingdom of Zamunda, as well as Queens, New York, as “newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure” to find Akeem’s long-lost son and groom him as the crown prince.

Beauvais also dished about what it was like filming in her co-star Rick Ross‘ 109-room mansion, formerly owned by heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield. “It was insane. … I’m just going to say it’s a compound. I have never seen a house so big! He had horses. He has the biggest pool in northern America. … It’s amazing.”

Returning cast members include Murphy as Prince Akeem, Arsenio Hall as his best friend Semmi, James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Shari Headley as Queen Lisa McDowell, John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Louie Anderson as Maurice, and Vanessa Bell Calloway as Imani Izzi.

Although “The Jamie Foxx Show” actress didn’t drop any major spoilers, fans were still happy with the sips of tea she delivered.

“Coming 2 America” heads to Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021.