‘It Was a Little Freaky for Me’: Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless’ Cast Members Admit Script Was a Surprise, Perry Made Major Changes to Second Half of Season

Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless” has returned to BET+ with a midseason premiere, new cast members and plenty of excitement. The show aired three one-hour episodes on Thanksgiving Day, with new episodes launching every Thursday on BET+. “Ruthless,” which is a spin-off of “The Oval,” may just be Perry’s most thrilling series yet, with sex and lies being at the forefront of upcoming episodes.



“It’s a complete departure from what he’s done in the past,” said Matt Cedeño, who plays The Highest, the cult leader of the Rakudushi cult.

The premiere kicked off with the title character Ruth, played by Melissa L. Williams, making plans with other members to rescue her daughter and break free from the Rakudushi cult. Cult members quickly learn that leaving the group is easier said than done.

“It’s progressing to some craziness,” added Williams. “Our viewers will get to know our back story. ‘Why is Ruth in a cult? Why does The Highest do what he does.’ “

As with Tyler Perry’s “Sistas,” the “Ruthless” cast shot the season safely and under strict protocol at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The stars indicated that they felt blessed to still be working at a time when so many industries had shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. “Ruthless” also added six new cast members to its mid-season episodes.