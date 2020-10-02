‘Sis That Doesn’t Look Like You’: Malaysia Pargo’s New Look Has Fans at Odds

“Basketball Wives” star Malaysia Pargo took to Instagram Tuesday night and posted a new photo that had fans torn over her new look.

In the Sept. 29 post captioned “Be your own reason to smile,” Pargo sported a white bikini that left little to the imagination, exposing her busty cleavage and her underbelly tattoo. Some fans felt the reality star’s new photo looked altered to the point that Pargo was unrecognizable.

Malaysia Pargo’s new photo is sending fans into a frenzy. (Photo: @malaysiainthecity/Instagram)

One fan said, “Sis that doesn’t look like you 😩😩😩😩😩.”

“I see the photoshop u ain’t foolin nobody smmfh,” a second fan wrote.

A third fan replied, “This does not look like her❗im low key upset❗”

Other fans raved about Pargo’s snatched body.

“When I get my coins together this is the picture I’ll be taking to my doctor! Sis you are bangin!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥#bodygoal,” a fourth fan gushed.

A fifth fan cheered, “Dayum girl! 🔥.”

A sixth fan complimented the mother of three over her curvy figure: “It’s the smile…. wait… it’s the body….. wait…. it’s the skin….. wait… its the whole pic for me 🔥💕🔥💕🔥💕🙌🏾‼️💋🙏🏾.”

Malaysia Pargo — times two — hanging out poolside. (Photo: @malaysiainthecity/Instagram)

Pargo paired the look with an orange cover-up, gold hoop earrings, gold bracelets, and a gold watch. As for makeup, the reality star went for a bold look consisting of bold false lashes with a smoky eye, and turquoise eyeliner. She completed the look with her flowy long black locks.

This summer the reality star’s body became a topic of conversation when she shared a double-image photo of herself hanging out at a pool. She captioned the Aug. 13 post, “My only competition is me. Love you girl.”

Pargo, wearing a black and white patterned bikini in a digitally altered image that showed her in two poses in one shot, paired the look with a pair of square-shaped dangling earrings. The reality star went with a neutral makeup look with false lashes, winged eyeliner, and a brown lip. She completed the look with her ombre faux locs.

The photo went on to generate over 58,000 likes and over 400 comments.