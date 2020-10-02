Common Says That His Girlfriend Tiffany Haddish Tests Jokes on Him, Sometimes Has to Give Her Negative Feedback

Common talked about his relationship with Tiffany Haddish when he stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday, Sept. 23. During the chat, the rapper and actor was asked what it’s like to date a comedian and whether he tries to keep up with her sense of humor.

Common also said that Haddish tests her jokes on him at times and he’s always brutally honest with her. He also revealed whether it’s challenging to date someone with Haddish’s level of wit and hilarity.

Common (L) said that his girlfriend Tiffany Haddish (R) tests her jokes on him. (Photo: @common/Instagram/ @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

“I will say I’m funny but in a corny way,” said Common at the 0:13 mark. “It’s not hard dating a comedian but I don’t try to keep up with her jokes, even though I throw mines in. She’s, like, on another level. But it does encourage me because sometimes she’ll say some jokes that are not as funny, and she’s courageous enough to do it. So it lets me feel more inspired to say some stuff that doesn’t work.”

Common then said that although he’s brutally honest with the “Night School” actress about her jokes, he’s mindful to be sensitive and not discourage her. But he wants to always provide honest feedback.

“I got to be truthful with her and caring, but I’m honest,” he explained. “I’m not going to let her go out if I think something is not fresh and not say anything, and if a joke is not really funny, I’m not going to fake laugh.”

Talk that Common and Haddish were an item surfaced in April after they went on a virtual date in an ad for Bumble’s virtual dating service.

Then in July, Haddish confirmed that she and the Chicago native were a couple on “Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast.

Haddish explained during that interview that she and Common met on the set of “The Kitchen,” in which they co-starred. They were friends at first, but after the virtual date they became romantic.

The “Girl’s Trip” star also admitted to being in love with Common during that interview.

“This is my first time ever dating a celebrity and being in a relationship,” she explained. “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him.”

Common then gushed about Haddish during a virtual interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in August.

“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person,” he said. “I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. So yeah, I’m happy.”

On Clarkson’s show, Common said that giving honest feedback to people was something that he had to learn, and compared what he tells Haddish about her jokes to what he conveys to aspiring musicians.

“People used to come to me with demo tapes playing their music and I was, like, ‘I got to tell this person the truth,’ ” he told Clarkson. “At first, I used to say, ‘Yeah, it’s good, it’s great.’ But now I want to tell them something that can really be helpful to them, so I got to tell them the truth.”