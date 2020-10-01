Toya Johnson Has Her Fans Stressed After Posting This Picture With Her Daughter Reign

Reality TV star Toya Johnson posted a photo to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 28, giving fans a look at her and her daughter’s matching ‘fits.

Followers of Toya could not get over the cuteness that was displayed on the image. In it, Toya and her daughter wore black jumpsuits from Fashion nova with the words “Model Behavior” written on the front. To match, the mother-daughter duo rocked Nike Air Force 1s, silver necklaces and black-and-white bags.

Toya and her 2-year-old daughter Reign (Photo: @toyajohnson/Instagram)

Toya’s 2-year-old daughter, Reign Rushing, stole the show with her fun pose. Reign stood with her legs stretched and her hands on her hips. Fans noticed her sassy pose, commenting, “Sorry toya love you girl but reign wore it better. She didn’t come to play she came to slay. I love when y’all dress alike.”

Another one wrote,” She is adorable! Little model in the making,” while another agreed, “Reign beaux is a whole mood lol.”

While some people were enjoying Toya and her daughter Reign, others became distracted by something else. In the second image, Toya was squatting down and holding Reign’s hand. But, by doing that pose, she was creasing her Air Force 1s, which many fans pointed out. One fan wrote, “Now Toya I love you BUT WHY U Creased THEM WHITES.”

Toya Johnson and Reign Rushing (Photo: @toyajohnson/Instagram)

A second fan typed, “Rich ppl cn jus bend their forces!!! Me I b walkn like a robot.”

A third one wrote with the screaming emoji, “Toyaaaaaa you are creasing you’re sneakers Lordt.”

One fan did try to cut Toya some slack. She said, “Toya you bad asf so I’m not about to talk about how u creasing those forces.”

Even Toya’s oldest daughter, Reginae Carter, commented on the crease. She said, “I get my creasing of the shoes from you mommy. We just don’t care..we gone get that picture tho lol.”

Toya responded, “That’s how much I don’t give a damn about no shoes. I didn’t even notice. Lol.” To which Reginae replied, “lol same.”

Despite the slight reprimanding, Toya still got a lot of love from her fans.