‘Bad Girl’: Safaree Samuels Shuts Down Breakup Rumors Surrounding Him and Wife Erica Mena After She Gifts Him This

Safaree Samuels assured fans that his marriage to Erica Mena is still going strong after word surfaced claiming the couple split.

When a pair is a part of a celebrity marriage, rumors of turmoil or breakups are almost always guaranteed to surface at least once in their career. Everybody handles them differently; in Samuels’ and Mena’s case, they turned the negative press into news that they say left them unfazed.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena @safaree/Instagram

The “Hunnid” rapper hopped over to his Instagram story on Monday, Sept. 28, with a photo of a new ISOVOX vocal booth his wife apparently bought him this week. The ISOVOX is a soundproof home music studio that costs just under $1,000.

Samuels clearly loved his present and gave Mena a small shoutout, confirming they’re still together.

Safaree Samuels posts about gift from his wife Erica Mena. @safaree/Instagram

“My wife surprised me and bought me this… she knows she’s been a bad girl 😂,” said the “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star.

On Sept. 21, it was reported that Samuels and his wife unfollowed each other on Instagram.

They also deleted their one-year anniversary posts to each other two days after posting them. The deleted content was followed by an alluding message Mena shared. She wrote, “MY Kids. This is what my life is about! Priorities be really f–ked up for some people. Blessed I’m not one of those idiots.”

The 32-year-old model also clapped back at a critic who recently told her to “pray and ask God to heal your marriage for the sake of your family.”

“You know nothing about my marriage let alone my family,” Mena fired back. “I hope you redirect your energy on to yourself. You need it.”

Erica Mena hits back at critics. @iamerica_mena/Instagram

The couple hasn’t spoken about their alleged separation, but judging by Samuels’ post, it seems they’ve worked out their differences.

Supporters and fans have had mixed reactions to Samuels’ and Mena’s alleged breakup drama.

“That’s what happen when yall barely know each other and taking care of YOUR kids is not a flex 🤣 you supposed to do that,” someone wrote on Sept. 21.

Another added, “I love them together! I hope they work it for the baby”

Samuels and Mena married in October 2019. They share a daughter together and Mena has a son from a previous relationship.