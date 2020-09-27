‘For the Sake of Your Family’: Erica Mena’s Latest Beauty Pic Spirals After Fans Comment About Her Alleged Split with Husband Safaree

Erica Mena isn’t afraid to unleash on anyone commenting on her love life.

Earlier this week, it was reported Mena and her husband, reality star Safaree Samuels, were headed toward splitsville after they unfollowed each other on social media. Although the model and her husband have been mute on the rumors, Mena isn’t allowing anyone to speak negatively about her marriage.

Erica Mena shows off her stunning beauty. @stanlophotography

The soon to be 33-year-old mother recently celebrated her upcoming birthday with a stunning photo shoot. The portrait showed the “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star wearing a beautiful white gown with platinum blond locks flowing down her back.

“I want to publicly thank God for all the things he is doing privately. ✨I’m gracefully preparing for my 33🌹,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 23, while also giving a shout-out to her glam squad.

The talk of Mena’s beauty was short-lived once folks brought up her alleged split with Samuels. An IG user commented on the post, “You need to pray and ask God to heal your marriage for the sake of your family 👪.”

It took the reality diva all of 60 seconds to fire back at the critic and write, “You know nothing about my marriage let alone my family. I hope you redirect your energy on to yourself. You need it.”

Erica Mena hits back at critics. @iamerica_mena/Instagram

Fans also jumped to her defense. One of them wrote, “Wow people are nosy. Your marriage is NOT our business be blessed beauty ❤️🔥.”

A second person agreed with her and added, “Why do people feel the need to comment and have an opinion about someone’s marriage? Like the picture or keep scrolling. People have issues. Mind the business that pays you!”

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena @stanlophotography

On Monday, Sept. 21, it was reported that Mena and her husband Samuels unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The couple also deleted their one-year anniversary posts to each other two days after posting them. The deleted content was followed by an alluding message Mena shared. She wrote, “MY Kids. This is what my life is about! Priorities be really f–ked up for some people. Blessed I’m not one of those idiots.”

Samuels, however, reportedly hasn’t said a word publicly.

Fans, it seems, are rooting for the pair to stay together.