‘Crop Them Out’: Kandi Burruss’ Post About ‘Black Love’ Goes Left After Fans Drag Rasheeda and Kirk

Kandi Burruss recently tried to deem herself and her friends couple goals, but it quickly backfired after fans trashed Rasheeda and Kirk Frost.

Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker attended rapper T.I.‘s 40th birthday extravaganza in Atlanta on Friday, Sept. 25, and it was definitely a star-studded event. All of T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris‘ friends were there, including rapper 2 Chainz, his wife Kesha Ward, Toya Johnson, Kirk and Rasheeda.

Burruss and Tucker posed for a beautiful picture with their besties Rasheeda and Kirk along with 2 Chains and his wife. All three couples were dressed sharply for T.I.’s white-and-black affair and the star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” simply captioned the Instagram snap, “#BlackLove is contagious!”

[L-R]: Keisha Ward, 2 Chains, Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Rasheeda Frost and Kirk Frost @kandi/Instagram

The singer’s IG followers suggested that she was sadly mistaken about Rasheeda and Kirk being ‘love” goals.

One person quipped, “Rasheeda and Kirk don’t count. Crop them out sis! 😂”

“I certainly don’t want rasheeda and kirk’s love,” added another.

Someone else said, “Take 1 couple out the pic please 🤣”

“I’m here for good and 2chains,” said an IG user. “But don’t nobody want to catch Kirk 😂.”

Kirk and Rasheeda are known through their national TV spotlight for their dysfunctional marriage and for the D-Lo Entertainment manager publicly cheating on his wife and having a son outside of their marriage four years ago.

Despite the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” couple’s former marital issues, Rasheeda decided to stay with Kirk and work through their problems. In March, she blasted naysayers for criticizing her decision to reconcile with her husband.

Rasheeda Frost and her Kirk Frost @rasheeda/Instagram

“I’m going to be honest with you — a lot of times, people who speak on that could never wear my shoes,” she told Essence. “A lot of women haven’t even been in a relationship for five minutes, let alone 20 years. So you can’t speak on the decisions that I make. At the end of the day, it’s my life. And I never let anybody’s opinion sway me in a direction. All I did is pray and follow my heart. And if nobody likes it, don’t follow me and don’t leave any comments. Something you deal with might be something I wouldn’t deal with, but it’s not for me to tell you what to do.”

Burruss clearly supports Rasheeda’s relationship with Kirk and even wished them a “happy anniversary” in December 2019, after they celebrated 20 years of marriage.