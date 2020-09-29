‘This Man Know He Fine’: Fans Go Gaga Over ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Ryan Henry and His Muscles

The sight of Ryan Henry apparently has women everywhere hot and bothered.

Some people may argue that the “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star is one of the sexiest men alive and fans seem to agree. He took to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and posted a casual photo of himself looking down at his cell phone.

Henry sported a regular tee and pair of black sweats. His shirt hugged his muscles and showed off his big guns. He rocked his signature curls in two French braids and flaunted his gold Ankh necklace and wrist chains.

Ryan Henry shows off his muscles. @ryanhenrytattoo/Instagram

The “Black Ink” star posed with a hookah in his mouth, while outdoors. “=Aight, Bet. 💨,” he captioned the snap.

Henry received more than 51,000 likes on his post and a tidal wave of compliments from his followers.

“This man know he fine😒💪🏾,” said one of the “Black Ink” star’s admirers.

“Looks like a good hug comes from those arms ☺️,” said another.

One fan wrote, “😍😍😍😍😍 God surely took his sweet time molding you I wanna say Thank you father God for sight to witness such a creation 😘.”

“Whew, chiiiiiiiile ❤️😍,” an IG user said. “Lemme rub your hair. Just don’t make no sense being this handsome 🔥🔥 Lord I’m manifesting the hell out of this man❤️🙌🏾.”

Although Henry is hit on by many fans and female prospects, it’s pretty clear he has no intentions of settling down anytime soon.

Ryan Henry and Rachel Leigh (@ryanhenrytattoo/Instagram)

The 34-year-old reality star was in an off-and-on relationship with his ex-girlfriend and high school sweetheart Rachel Leigh for several years. Viewers thought the former couple reconciled on the latest season of “Black Ink” after they took a family vacation to Hawaii with their two sons, but it seems fans were wrong.

In a February post, Leigh confirmed to a fan that her and Henry’s relationship was over and called it “TV love, land of make believe.” Leigh also threw an insult at Henry when an IG user tried to make a pass at him. She told the person, “It’s ghetto, I don’t recommend.”

Following Lee’s diss, Henry reassured to his 1.5 million followers he was single. He wrote on his IG Story at the time, “Ryan is single.”