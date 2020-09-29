‘All I See Is Toya’: Reginae Carter Leaves Fans Seeing Double In New Photos

“T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” reality star Reginae Carter is looking more and more like her mother, Toya Johnson, each day.

The 21-year-old posted a gallery of photos of herself in a fly outfit this past weekend.

“Different kinda bags, I got choices⚡️,” Carter captioned the images.

Carter was dressed in a black Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan #23 hoodie dress and Jordan 1 shoes, and she completed the look with a black basketball purse.

“T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” reality star Reginae Carter. @colormenae/Instagram

Fans were entirely here for the look, as she garnered over 282,000 likes. They not only noticed her excellent taste in fashion, but they also recognized how much she favors Johnson.

“Girl, I thought you were your momma 😂😂.”

“Omg omg, you got yo mama whole face 😩😍😍😍.”

“I THOUGHT THIS WAS TOYA FOR A SECOND OMG YALL LOOKS LIKE TWINS 😩😩😩!”

“Girl, I had to double look. You and your mom @ToyaJohnson are twins.”

“😍Look just like ya, mom😍😍.”

“All I see is Toya ❤️.”

Unsurprisingly, Johnson and Carter have been compared in looks plenty of times previously. On Aug. 1, Carter uploaded a photo of herself and Johnson standing side by side.

“Mom: A title just above Queen 💕 Everything I am, you helped me to be 💓,” Carter captioned the gallery of photos.

Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter @colormenae/Instagram

Carter, whose father is legendary rapper Lil Wayne, sported a blush-pink dress with spaghetti straps, accessorized with a gold watch. Johnson rocked a multicolored outfit that included a white crop top.

She topped her look with a pink handbag.

The side-by-side photos made the two look more like sisters than mother and daughter. The pic garnered over 286,000 likes and had her fans doing a double take.

“You guys look just like twins or older and younger sisters😍😘 ,” a fan commented on Carter’s page.

Johnson, 36, has also been compared to her very youngest, Reign Ryan Rushing, 2, by her soon-to-be husband Robert “Red” Rushing.

Over the summer, Johnson posted a selfie where fans felt she resembled her daughter Reign.

“Natural,” she captioned the post.

Reality diva Toya Johnson poses for a natural selfie on July 11. @ToyaJohnson/Instagram

If Johnson looks so much like her daughters, that means Reign and Carter will be leaving many guessing their ages for years to come.

They get it from their mama.