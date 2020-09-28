‘I’m Gone Need That’: Mike Hill Reacts to Cynthia Bailey’s Thirst Trap Photo

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality diva Cynthia Bailey is aging like fine in her recent sultry post.

The 53-year-old looked more like 35 when she uploaded a two-sided photo of herself in a short-sleeved snakeskin pattern dress, which exposed a bit of her back.

“Profiling 4 bae.” @itsmikehill #CValley #tapin #nomakeupday,” Bailey captioned the photo. The mother of one made sure everyone knew that the photo was for her fiancé Mike Hill.

In the image, Bailey slightly bent over, indicating that she was on demon time.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality diva Cynthia Bailey posts a seductive photo. @cynthiabailey/Instagram

Hill couldn’t resist his future wifey, responding, “Bump Bump Bump!!! Love it, baby!!! ‘Down in the valley where the girlies get naked’ #ComingToTheStage I’m gonna need that when I get back home!! 🔥🔥.”

Fans cracked up over the hilarious interaction between the two.

Hill wasn’t the only one fawning over Bailey and her physique. Her followers flooded the comments section with compliments for Bailey’s sultry pose and timeless beauty.

“Damn, Cynthia, you look amazing ❤️❤️❤️.”

“You are stunning, Cynthia 🔥🔥.”

“My girlfriend is jealous of you 😍.”

“All that cake 👀.”

“Okurrrrrr @cynthiabailey, it’s the arch in the back for me🔥.”

Bailey is feeling herself, as she should. She is two weeks away from being Mrs. Hill, according to her post over the weekend.

The Bailey Wine Cellar owner posted a picture of herself and Hill enjoying each other’s company at a lunch date.

“2 weeks💍,” Bailey captioned the photo.

Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey having lunch in Atlanta. @cynthiabailey/Instagram

Hill and Bailey met on comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey’s show back in 2018. Bailey said, “yes” in July 2019, a year after the two started dating.

Reportedly the couple’s nuptials were going to be postponed from the original date of Oct. 10, but it looks like the two are ready to move full force with their plans, which she confirmed on Sept.7.

The Fox Sports1 sportscaster lives in Los Angeles right now, while Bailey is living in Atlanta. It’s unclear how the couple will sort out their living arrangement, but it looks like Bailey will be flying from the A to L.A. quite a lot.

Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson, whose father is actor Leon Robinson, lives with Hill in L.A. while she pursues a career in show business.

It looks like Bailey finally has her “happily forever after.”