‘You Look Juicy’: Ciara Fans Celebrate Her Post-Baby Body as Singer Posts Weightloss Plans

It’s been quite the year for singer Ciara. In July 2020, the Grammy award winner and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed their second child together, son Win Harrison Russell. The star is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess, whom she shares with Russell, and 6-year-old Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend rapper Future.

The 34-year-old recently revealed that she had gained a significant amount of weight by the time she gave birth to Win but is already on track to achieving her ideal weight. In late August, the star took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself with a caption revealing that she planned to lose the 48 pounds she gained during her pregnancy.

Ciara is 5 feet 7, and her goal weight presumably is 137 pounds, down from 205, which apparently is what she weighed when she gave birth, based on the information she shared on social media.

Ciara reveals her ideal weight goal and progression post giving birth to her third child. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

“48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s 💃🏽💪🏽,” she captioned a photo of herself.

Fans chimed in and celebrated her post baby weight.

One fan said, “You look juicy. Don’t rush.” Another fan said, “Is it just me or the weight in her is better?”

In a now-expired Instagram Story, the songstress gave fans an inside look at her workout routine with her trainer Decker Davis. “Sometimes you gotta laugh during the grind @deckerdvis_fit,” Ciara captioned the Story, which featured her running on what appeared to be an anti-gravity treadmill.

She also gave fans an update on her progression. “Here’s the deal. It’s the top of the week, and I’m at 185. … I’ve lost 20 pounds since the baby,” she said in the second clip. “And my goal this week is to lose four pounds. I want to say five because I am determined. But I’ll say four pounds. That’s the goal I’m setting for myself. The scale said 185 today, so we’ll see where we are at the end of the week. But I’m just saying, let’s get it! It’s Monday!”

In a third video, the star was seen trying to keep her workout fun and motivating with some clapping, singing, “It’s Monday FUNday? Nahhh, it’s Monday RUNday! Ayyyy, let’s get it!”

Recently, Ciara was named global ambassador of Weight Watchers. She’s been working with a WW coach and using the program’s app throughout her fitness journey. During an interview with People, the star spoke about her new endeavor.

“The extreme way that I would approach my eating habits [before] is just unrealistic for me. I have too much to look after, and I’m also breastfeeding,” Ciara explained. She added, “I’m just getting started, but so far it’s really fun.