‘Old and Slow’: T.I.’s Boxing Video Goes Left When Fans Clown His Skills

T.I. tried to show off his fighting skills this week on Instagram, but it backfired after fans clowned his “slow” moves.

The “What You Know” rapper hopped over to social media on Monday, Sept. 21, with a video that shows him practicing his boxing skills with his trainer at an Atlanta gym. He came ready to spar in a white T-shirt, a pair of khaki sweatpants and sneakers.

With boxing gloves on, T.I. threw his left hook followed by a right jab.

T.I. shows off his boxing skills. @troubleman31/Instagram

“Cardio & Combos Just burnin fat…I can’t fight fareal… Please don’t try me🙏🏽🤓🙇🏽‍♂️ #OldAndSlow,” the Atlanta native wrote.

His followers apparently expected him to be quicker with his hands and clowned his boxing skills.

One fan quoted a verse from his song “What You Know” and quipped, “you fast as lightning bruh ? Should I get my nikes bruh ? 😂😂😂.”

Someone else said, “Needa tighten up dat last punch u threw OG🤣💯🦾.”

“Look like he about to tell a story after every combo,” one person commented, before mentioning T.I.’s 2014 brawl with boxer Floyd Mayweather. “And how did you beat Mayweather ? 😂”

One IG user said, “Idk king that last jab gave me windmill slapping vibes … 🥴. Aye tip that right hand at the end ain’t it 😂😂😂😂 but much respect.”

T.I.’s last public physical altercation was with Mayweather at a Las Vegas Fatburger in 2014, after rumors surfaced that the rapper’s wife Tiny Harris was getting cozy with Mayweather.

T.I. (L) and his wife Tiny Harris (R) and retired professional boxer Floyd Mayweather @troubleman and @floydmayweather/Instagram

In a February interview on DJ EFN‘s “Drink Champs” podcast, the heavy weightchampion addressed the incident and said, “I just tell men like this: If you feel like your woman is a trophy, she should be at home on the shelf, period. Trophies sit on the shelf,” said Mayweather. “Everybody know if you violate, I’m going to demonstrate. I’m a man first and I stand on what I believe in.”

The Grand Hustle Boss seemed to respond to Mayweather’s interview in an alluding Instagram message. T.I. wrote, “Money can’t hide da sucka in you.”