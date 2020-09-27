‘My Fav Power Couple’: Fans Gush Over Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s Matching Outfits

“Real Housewives of Atlanta“ star Kandi Burruss left fans wanting more after she dedicated her Man Crush Monday post to her husband Todd Tucker.

The Xscape singer shared the adorable photo on Sept. 21, captioned, “My #MCM makes me smile from the inside out! 😍 @todd167.” Many fans gushed over the couple’s love affair.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker sporting matching denim outfits. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

One fan said, “So cute😍🔥🔥🙌🏾.”

“Beautiful pic of you and your husband,” a second fan wrote.

A third fan replied, “An Amazing Couple! I Just Love what you two has accomplished together ❤#blackloveforreal.”

“I love everything about this picture…PURE LOVE ❤️,” a fourth fan raved.

A fifth fan complimented the gorgeous pair as Beautiful my favorite power couple 💕.”

Kandi and Todd were seen wearing matching denim outfits. The “RHOA” star complemented the look with a gray shirt, pink manicured nails, and multiple earrings. As for makeup, she went with a natural look, smoky eye, and pink gloss. Todd adopted a gray shirt, his gold wedding band, a gold watch, and a brown bracelet.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are all smiles while dressed in white ensemble. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

The two have been taking Instagram by storm lately by posting several matching couple photo shoots. On Sept. 10 the songwriter shocked fans after she posted a series of photos of herself and Todd dressed in white ensembles. The reality star captioned the post: “When it’s you & me against the world we’re definitely taking home the trophy! Love you forever @todd167!”

Kandi posted up in a white one-shouldered high-low dress, white pants, and silver shoes. For jewelry, she wore silver dangle earrings, a bracelet, and her diamond wedding ring. The songwriter completed the look with her signature natural makeup look and a smoky eye and wore her purple hair in a high ponytail. Todd wore a white suit and matching white shirt. He finished his look with a gold-buckled brown belt and white sneakers. The photo went on to generate over 261,000 likes and more than 3,900 comments.

It just goes to show that fans can’t get enough of the couple’s themed photo shoots.