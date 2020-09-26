‘My Heart is Weak’: Taraji P. Henson Sends Fans Into a Frenzy, Bares Her Butt In Sexy Beach Picture

Actress Taraji P. Henson appears to be still enjoying her birthday celebration in the sun. On Monday, Sept. 21, the “Empire” star shared several snaps to her Instagram page of her posing on the beach in a cheetah print swimsuit.

Throughout a series of flicks, the actress was seen doing different poses. In one photo, Taraji is on all fours on the beach as the waves crashed against her. In another shot, the actress is seen crossing her arms behind her head as she takes in the sunshine. The “Hidden Figures” star even brought out some shades and a glass of champagne to the beach. Taraji captioned the post with only three wave emojis.

Taraji P. Henson poses in a cheetah print swimsuit. (Photo: @tarajihenson/Instagram)

Friends and fans couldn’t get enough the star, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday. Folks took to the comments section of the post, which had gained over 217,000 likes since its posting. Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, was also spotted in the comments section. “Don’t hurt them @tarajiphenson looking fine as wine in the summertime 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️,” the former hairdresser wrote.

Another person commented, “take it easy womaaannnn 😩😩😩 my heart is weak.”

A third user wrote, “I have to say… it’s so refreshing to see women with natural bodies, loving themselves and enjoying life on my timeline. #MyBlackIsBeautiful 👑😍 🖤.”

Other fans couldn’t believe that the actress was 50, including one fan who wrote, “50 where??? 😩 I mean look at that Goddess 😍goals🙌🏾.”

Another fan chimed in, “Now this how you supposed to age. Coming out as it you 21st birthday again love it 🥰.”

Taraji’s sexy photos come on the heels of the actress completing a 30-day fitness challenge with her longtime trainer Mike T leading up to her big celebration. The star’s workouts consisted of battle ropes, intense cardio, cable machine work, bodyweight exercises, and more.

During an interview with InStyle, Mike told reporters, “Honestly, Taraji is very disciplined in the gym.” He added, “She’s the type of person that if you tell her she can’t do something, she’s definitely going to want to do it even harder. Her focus is second to none.” Mike also revealed that Taraji typically trains seven days a week when she’s not working, putting in one to two hours of weight training and cardio.